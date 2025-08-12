West Nile Virus in Sanborn County

By:
Published August 12, 2025, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

With all the recent rain that the county has experienced, mosquito populations have been particularly robust as of late. With the increase in mosquitoes comes an increased risk of contracting West Nile Virus (WNV), a mosquito-borne illness. According to the West Nile Virus Surveillance report from the South Dakota Department of Health (SDDOH) updated on Aug. 6, Sanborn County and Beadle County each had one verified case of West Nile Virus. South Dakota had a total of 16 cases listed in the report.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

