WHS Drama Club presents This Murder was Staged

By:
Published April 18, 2025, in Headline News, School

The Woonsocket High School Drama Club has been busy at work preparing their spring production for the community to enjoy. This year’s play is a murder mystery to keep the audience guessing with twists and turns until the very end of this exciting and funny whodunnit.

The play description divulges, “It’s opening night of a brand-new mystery play, but just as the killer is about to be revealed, the body of the play’s director falls onstage instead. In that moment, the theater becomes an active crime scene, and everyone from cast to crew to even the audience becomes a suspect. But how is the intrepid detective supposed to find the killer when everyone and their mother (literally) has a motive to want the demanding director gone? This Murder Was Staged is a fast-paced, backstabbing, backstage comedy that you will sure enjoy.”  

The WHS drama club’s rendition debuts at the Woonsocket Community and Events Center on Thursday, April 24, at 12:30 p.m. with performances that same evening at 7 p.m. and again, on Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

