WHS Quiz Bowl team begins season

By:
Published October 17, 2025, in School

This year’s Q107.3 Quiz Bowl competition started this week when 32 area schools competed in head-to-head matches in a double elimination competition over the phone.  During the matches, teams go back and forth answering questions from a variety of topics and subject matters with the first team to answer three questions correctly winning. The matches occur over the phone from early October through December, with the final eight teams competing in person on Jan. 10  in Mitchell. The bracket for the competition along with recordings of each match can be found at q107radio.com/ under the Quizbowl tab.

The team’s first match was against Mitchell Public, where they won a four-to-three victory with a sudden death tiebreaker question. Their next match will be Nov. 3 against Scotland.

…See a picture of the quiz bowl team in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

