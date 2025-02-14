By: admin

Published February 14, 2025

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen, and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the December Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the December Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Runnings $25.94 Shop

Zach Scott Construction $10,880.00 Water

Woonsocket School $7,384.57 Library

Vestis $266.68 Shop

Santel Communications $1,095.07 Phone – Two Months

Sanborn Weekly Journal $786.89 Publishing

South Dakota Retirement Plan $63.28 Retirement

Department of Revenue $39.37 Sales Tax

Public Health Lab $394.00 Water

One Call $12.32 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $2,399.16 Utilities

Northwest Pipe Fitting $9,767.47 Water

Milbank Winwater $1,220.90 Water

McLeods $128.93 Election

Richard Jensen $125.40 Mileage

Hawkins $617.45 Water

Brian Feistner $500.00 Water

Express Stop $73.87 Shop

Express 2 $563.89 Shop

Community Building Fund $7,000.00 Community Center

South Dakota Retirement Plan $875.52 Retirement

First National Bank of Omaha $2,252.07 Payroll Tax

KO’s Pro Service $76.98 Shop

Code Enforcement $1,719.13 Enforcement

ELO $11,000.00 Audit

Sales Tax $232.34 Sales Tax

OLD BUSINESS

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the contract for Code Enforcement Specialty for 2025. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the City Christmas party.

The council discussed a meeting that was going to be held with the Roti family regarding the money that was left for Lake Prior improvements.

Weber informed the council of the open positions on the council for the 2025 election. Ward I – Ohlrogge, two-year term; Ward II – Rassel, two-year term; Ward III – Foos, two-year term. Petitions can be taken out starting January 31st and they need to be returned by February 28th at 5:00 p.m.

NEW BUSINESS

Lon McWhorter met with the council to discuss his lots. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to close the alley on Lots 11-12. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to close the 11th street. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to put Lot #1 in the new addition in LeRoy Marcellis name after he provided a contract for a house. Motion carried.

The council discussed the water, sewer and garbage rates. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to have the first reading to increase the minimum bill by $10.00. Garbage will increase by $6.00, water will increase by $2.00, and the sewer will increase by $2.00. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

