March 14, 2025

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 10th, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen, Darin Kilcoin and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the financial statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Waste Management $12,975.60 Two Months

Zack Scott Construction $3,050.00 Water Break

Vestis $355.44 General

Sanborn Weekly Journal $101.53 Publishing

Stan Houston $4,725.88 Shop

Santel Communications $549.08 Phone/Internet

Sanborn County Sheriff $21,000.00 Law Enforcement

Runnings Supply $22.63 Shop

Public Health Lab $2,174.00 Water

NorthWestern Energy $4,531.85 Utilities

Milbank Winwater $1,365.67 Water

Hawkins Water Treatment $20.00 Water

Glacial Lakes & Prairies $210.00 Membership

Feistner Gravel $325.00 Gravel

ELO $11,287.51 Audit

Express 2 $100.91 Shop

Carquest of Mitchell $82.40 Shop

Colonial Research $1,671.30 Sewer

Planning & Development $1,493.00 Membership

Department of Revenue $423.21 Sales Tax

South Dakota Retirement $875.52 Retirement

First National Bank of Omaha $2,252.07 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Municipal League $1,033.00 Membership

South Dakota F.O. Association $40.00 Membership

OLD BUSINESS

Weber informed the council about the election. It will be held on April 8th with the following offices to be filled: Ward I – two-year term, Ward II – two-year term, Ward III – two-year term.

The council discussed the closing of the alley on Lots 11-12 for Lon McWhorter.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to have the second reading to increase the minimum water rates by $2.00 on each service. Motion carried.

The Council met with United Sanitation Service about changing the garbage pickup in town. Weber will call Waste Management on some different options.

The Sanborn County Auditor sent a letter requesting an additional $1,000.00 for law enforcement for the 2026 year. The Council currently pays $21,000.00 per year. The council will set up a meeting with the Sanborn County Commissioners to discuss the agreement.

The Woonsocket Water Festival requested another 50 Amp pole for electricity by the west picnic shelter. No action was taken at this time.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

