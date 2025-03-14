The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 10th, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen, Darin Kilcoin and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present
Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the financial statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:
Waste Management $12,975.60 Two Months
Zack Scott Construction $3,050.00 Water Break
Vestis $355.44 General
Sanborn Weekly Journal $101.53 Publishing
Stan Houston $4,725.88 Shop
Santel Communications $549.08 Phone/Internet
Sanborn County Sheriff $21,000.00 Law Enforcement
Runnings Supply $22.63 Shop
Public Health Lab $2,174.00 Water
NorthWestern Energy $4,531.85 Utilities
Milbank Winwater $1,365.67 Water
Hawkins Water Treatment $20.00 Water
Glacial Lakes & Prairies $210.00 Membership
Feistner Gravel $325.00 Gravel
ELO $11,287.51 Audit
Express 2 $100.91 Shop
Carquest of Mitchell $82.40 Shop
Colonial Research $1,671.30 Sewer
Planning & Development $1,493.00 Membership
Department of Revenue $423.21 Sales Tax
South Dakota Retirement $875.52 Retirement
First National Bank of Omaha $2,252.07 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Municipal League $1,033.00 Membership
South Dakota F.O. Association $40.00 Membership
OLD BUSINESS
Weber informed the council about the election. It will be held on April 8th with the following offices to be filled: Ward I – two-year term, Ward II – two-year term, Ward III – two-year term.
The council discussed the closing of the alley on Lots 11-12 for Lon McWhorter.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to have the second reading to increase the minimum water rates by $2.00 on each service. Motion carried.
The Council met with United Sanitation Service about changing the garbage pickup in town. Weber will call Waste Management on some different options.
The Sanborn County Auditor sent a letter requesting an additional $1,000.00 for law enforcement for the 2026 year. The Council currently pays $21,000.00 per year. The council will set up a meeting with the Sanborn County Commissioners to discuss the agreement.
The Woonsocket Water Festival requested another 50 Amp pole for electricity by the west picnic shelter. No action was taken at this time.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Richard Reider,
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
Published once on March 13, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $33.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
