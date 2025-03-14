Woonsocket City Council proceedings

FEBRUARY 10, 2025 Minutes

By:
Published March 14, 2025, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 10th, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen, Darin Kilcoin and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the financial statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Waste Management $12,975.60 Two Months

Zack Scott Construction $3,050.00 Water Break

Vestis $355.44 General

Sanborn Weekly Journal $101.53 Publishing

Stan Houston $4,725.88 Shop

Santel Communications $549.08 Phone/Internet

Sanborn County Sheriff $21,000.00 Law Enforcement

Runnings Supply $22.63 Shop

Public Health Lab $2,174.00 Water   

NorthWestern Energy $4,531.85 Utilities

Milbank Winwater $1,365.67 Water

Hawkins Water Treatment $20.00 Water

Glacial Lakes & Prairies $210.00 Membership

Feistner Gravel $325.00 Gravel

ELO $11,287.51 Audit

Express 2 $100.91 Shop

Carquest of Mitchell $82.40 Shop

Colonial Research $1,671.30 Sewer

Planning & Development $1,493.00 Membership

Department of Revenue $423.21 Sales Tax

South Dakota Retirement $875.52 Retirement

First National Bank of Omaha $2,252.07 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Municipal League $1,033.00 Membership

South Dakota F.O. Association $40.00 Membership

OLD BUSINESS

Weber informed the council about the election. It will be held on April 8th with the following offices to be filled: Ward I – two-year term, Ward II – two-year term, Ward III – two-year term.

The council discussed the closing of the alley on Lots 11-12 for Lon McWhorter.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to have the second reading to increase the minimum water rates by $2.00 on each service. Motion carried.

The Council met with United Sanitation Service about changing the garbage pickup in town. Weber will call Waste Management on some different options.

The Sanborn County Auditor sent a letter requesting an additional $1,000.00 for law enforcement for the 2026 year. The Council currently pays $21,000.00 per year. The council will set up a meeting with the Sanborn County Commissioners to discuss the agreement.

The Woonsocket Water Festival requested another 50 Amp pole for electricity by the west picnic shelter. No action was taken at this time.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider, 

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

Published once on March 13, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $33.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025
    March 2, 2025 March 3, 2025 March 4, 2025 March 5, 2025 March 6, 2025 March 7, 2025 March 8, 2025
    March 9, 2025 March 10, 2025 March 11, 2025 March 12, 2025 March 13, 2025 March 14, 2025 March 15, 2025
    March 16, 2025 March 17, 2025 March 18, 2025 March 19, 2025 March 20, 2025 March 21, 2025 March 22, 2025
    March 23, 2025 March 24, 2025 March 25, 2025 March 26, 2025 March 27, 2025 March 28, 2025 March 29, 2025
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 