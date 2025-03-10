By: admin

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 10, 2025, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen, Darin Kilcoin, Joel Rassel and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the financial statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the following bills; motion carried:

Dustbusters Enterprises $5,613.05 Streets

Waste Management $7,024.23 Garbage

Vestis $177.72 Shop

Titan Machinery $163.59 Shop

Santel Communications $549.00 Internet/Phone

Sanborn Weekly Journal $165.83 Publishing

NorthWestern Energy $3,794.28 Utilities

Kelsey Service Agency $468.00 Taxes

Hawkins $537.45 Water

Express 2 $189.63 Shop

Express Stop $58.40 Shop

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

Department of Revenue $233.90 Sales Tax

First National Bank of Omaha $2,590.77 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $933.12 Retirement

Fastenal $41.68 Shop

Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss her new housing development.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Ohlrogge to approve the following resolution:

WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of LOTS 1 THROUGH 8 KENT AND GAY’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, as prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said plat is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the Master Plan adopted by the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law;

THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Woonsocket, South Dakota that the plat of LOTS 1 THROUGH 8 OF KENT AND GAY’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, PREPARED BY Jeremy A. Wolbrink, be and the same is hereby approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail.

The undersigned hereby certifies that the foregoing resolution was passed by the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, at a meeting held on the 10th day of March, 2025.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

The Council talked about trees that the Development Corporation wants to plant around the lake.

The Council talked about a restroom around the lake over the Fourth of July weekend.

OLD BUSINESS

Weber informed the Council about the upcoming election which will be held on April 8th for Ward III between Derek Foos and William Brewer. Motion by Foos, seconded by Kilcoin to hire Delores Reider, Lynn Klaas and Barb Maurice to run the election with Delores Reider being the supervisor. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the 2026 law enforcement agreement.

The Council discussed a request from the Woonsocket Water Festival to install an additional 50 amp pole for the Fourth of July. The Council requested the Water Festival to utilize the electricity that is already run on the east side of the campground.

The Council discussed the garbage contract. No change will be made at this time.

NEW BUSINESS

Weber informed the council that they will need to have a special meeting to meet as a board of equalization on March 17th at 7:00 p.m.

The Council discussed the lot that was given to Sarah Senska at the new development. Due to the size of her house and the setbacks that are part of the zoning laws, the Council agreed to work with Senska to do some landscaping on the west side of her lot.

Weber informed the Council about her upcoming surgery.

Lisa Snedeker, as part of the Woonsocket Development Corporation, would like to hold a Live Local day in conjunction with the Election.

The Council agreed to look at the quote given to the Council for the Depot. They will do an inspection during the meeting on March 17th.

Weber informed the Council that the 2024 Water Quality Report has been emailed to them and published in the paper as required by law.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to enter executive session at 8:10 p.m. for personnel issues. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to exit executive session at 8:40 p.m.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:50 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

