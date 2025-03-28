Woonsocket City Council proceedings

MARCH 17, 2025, Minutes

By:
Published March 28, 2025, in Public Notices

The special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 17th, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to move into a meeting as the Local Board of Equalization. Motion carried.

The council discussed an appeal for Jim VanDenHemel requesting the value of his residence to be lowered by five percent. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the building value to be $89,661.00. Motion carried.

The council discussed an appeal for Joel Rassel requesting the value of his residence to be lowered by five percent. The five percent reduction will only apply to their residential structure, not the accessory building. Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the residential structure at $298,930.80 and accessory building at $91,823.00 for a total building value to be $390,753.80. Motion carried. 

The council discussed an appeal for Mike and Sherryl Rankin requesting the value of his residence to be lowered by five percent. The five percent reduction will only apply to his residential structure, not the accessory building. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the residential structure at $316,008.00 and accessory building at $7,332.00 for a total building value to be $323,340.00. Motion carried.

The council took a tour of the depot to discuss a quote from John Ames on fixing the inside of the depot. It was decided they wanted to start in the museum area first. 

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Published once on March 27, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $22.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025
    March 2, 2025 March 3, 2025 March 4, 2025 March 5, 2025 March 6, 2025 March 7, 2025 March 8, 2025
    March 9, 2025 March 10, 2025 March 11, 2025 March 12, 2025 March 13, 2025 March 14, 2025 March 15, 2025
    March 16, 2025 March 17, 2025 March 18, 2025 March 19, 2025 March 20, 2025 March 21, 2025 March 22, 2025
    March 23, 2025 March 24, 2025 March 25, 2025 March 26, 2025 March 27, 2025 March 28, 2025 March 29, 2025
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 