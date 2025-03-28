By: admin

Published March 28, 2025, in Public Notices

The special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 17th, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to move into a meeting as the Local Board of Equalization. Motion carried.

The council discussed an appeal for Jim VanDenHemel requesting the value of his residence to be lowered by five percent. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the building value to be $89,661.00. Motion carried.

The council discussed an appeal for Joel Rassel requesting the value of his residence to be lowered by five percent. The five percent reduction will only apply to their residential structure, not the accessory building. Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the residential structure at $298,930.80 and accessory building at $91,823.00 for a total building value to be $390,753.80. Motion carried.

The council discussed an appeal for Mike and Sherryl Rankin requesting the value of his residence to be lowered by five percent. The five percent reduction will only apply to his residential structure, not the accessory building. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the residential structure at $316,008.00 and accessory building at $7,332.00 for a total building value to be $323,340.00. Motion carried.

The council took a tour of the depot to discuss a quote from John Ames on fixing the inside of the depot. It was decided they wanted to start in the museum area first.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

