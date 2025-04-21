By: admin

The special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 21st, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Brandon Goergen, Joel Rassel and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

William Brewer was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Weber informed the Council that a recount was held on Thursday, April 17th, at 9:00 a.m. at the Sanborn County Commission Room. The re-count board members were Duane Peterson, Mitch Korbel and Kim Hiemstra. The re-count confirmed the following ballot counts: Derek Foos – 20 and William Brewer – 20.

With a tie election, Weber informed the council that the winner would be determined by drawing of lot, which is determined by the Finance Officer (SDCL 9-13-27.2). The winner will be determined by drawing a name out of a bowl. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Goergen, to issue the certificate of Election to Derek Foos. Motion carried. Roll call: Kilcoin – yes, Boschee – yes, Ohlrogge – yes, Foos – yes, Goergen – yes, Rassel – yes.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Goergen, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 6:40 p.m.

