Published April 25, 2025, in Public Notices

The meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 14th, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Brandon Goergen, Joel Rassel and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the March 10, 2025, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the March 17, 2025, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the financial statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Waste Management $5,538.05 Garbage

YM Mechanics $2,446.60 Streets

Vestis $355.44 Shop

Titan Machinery $163.59 Shop

South Dakota Municipal League Work Comp $1,348.00 Work Comp

Sanborn Weekly Journal $635.64 Publishing

Runnings $188.96 Shop

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

One Call $15.68 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $3,932.00 Utilities

Menards $127.98 Shop

Make It Mine Design $150.00 Parks

KO’s Pro Service $76.11 Shop

Hawkins $40.00 Water

Express Stop $29.19 Shop

Benders $864.00 Lift Station

Express 2 $252.47 Shop

South Dakota Retirement $939.12 Retirement

First National Bank of Omaha $2,644.39 Payroll Tax

Department Of Revenue $221.90 Sales Tax

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to move into executive session to discuss personnel at 7:13 p.m. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Ohlrogge, to move to exit executive session and re-enter the regular meeting at 8:20 p.m. Motion carried.

Weber informed the council about the election results. Derek Foos received 20 votes, and William Brewer received 20 votes. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee to canvass the election. Roll call vote: Kilcoin – yes, Boschee – yes, Ohlrogge – yes, Foos – no, Goergen – yes, Rassel – yes. Motion carried. Weber informed the council on the codify law regarding tied elections and will move forward with the procedures set forth by the state.

OLD BUSINESS

Closing alley was tabled.

The council discussed garbage service.

NEW BUSINESS

Weber informed the council of the upcoming liability insurance renewal. Weber must have the information to the South Dakota Municipal League Public Assurance Alliance by June 3, 2025.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to purchase Agra-Lime for the baseball/softball field in the amount of $2,290.00 Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to hire South Dakota Rural Water Association to come in and do mapping of the city’s water, sewer and lift station for $3,690.00 Motion carried.

Council discussed streets.

Council discussed the swimming pool. Motion by Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, for the following Lifeguard salary: New employees – $12.75, returning employees – $13.75; motion carried.

With no other business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Goergen, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:40 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

