Published June 20, 2025

The meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 9, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present. Brandon Goergen and Joel Rassel were absent.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the following bills:

Waste Management $7,204.47 Garbage

VESTIS $177.72 Shop

The Handyman $280.50 Shop

Santel Communications $549.48 Phone/Internet

Sanborn Weekly Journal, $260.00 Publishing

Code Enforcement $256.15 Clean Up

Runnings Supply $369.97 Shop

Budde Septic $360.00 Parks

Honda of Mitchell $121.97 Parks

A-Ox Welding $602.50 Shop

Sanborn County $1,000.00 Alert Sense

Colonial Research $6,512.97 Pool/Sewer

Richard Jensen $332.41 Paint/Mileage

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

NorthWestern Energy $1,760.53 Utilities

Northwest Pipe Fitting $525.41 Water

Menards $505.07 Shop

Harve’s Sports Shop $239.88 Parks

Hawkins $30.00 Water

Express 2 $450.63 Shop

Express Stop $768.73 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint $56.99 Parks

Dick’s Welding $1,000.00 Parks

Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $300.00 Membership

Jeff Tiede met with the council about the cemetery and the way it looked for Memorial weekend. The mayor thanked him for his help.

Donald Jemming met with the council to discuss his retirement. He has decided to officially retire. The council thanked him for all his dedication and commitment to the City of Woonsocket.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following resolution.

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS FROM AN EXAMINATION OF THE PLAT OF LOT 1 IN BLOCK 1 OF CABELA’S FIRST ADDITION. A SUBDIVISION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4) OF SECTION 27 IN TOWNSHIP 107 NORTH, RANGE 62 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M. CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA, AS PRAPARED BY ROBERT D. KUMMER, A DULY LICENSED LAND SURVEYOR IN AND FOR THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, THAT SAID PLAT IS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SYSTEM OF STREETS AND ALLEYS SET FORTH IN THE MASTER PLAN ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SOUTH DAKOTA, AND THAT SUCH PLAT HAS BEEN PREPARED ACCORDING TO LAW.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF WOONSOCKET, SOUTH DAKOTA, THAT THE PLAT OF LOT 1 IN BLOCK 1 OF CABELA’S FIRST ADDITON, A SUBDIVISION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4) OF SECTION 27 IN TOWNSHIP 107 NORTH, RANGE 62 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M. CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, PREPARED BY ROBERT D. KUMMER, BE AND THE SAME IS HEREBY APPROVED AND THE DESCRIPTION SET FORTH THEREIN AND THE ACCOMPANYING SURVEYOR’S CERTIFICATE SHALL PREVAIL.

THE UNDERSIGNED HEREBY CERTIFIES THAT THE FOREGOING RESOLUTION WAS PASSED BY THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SOUTH DAKOTA, AT A MEETING HELD ON THE 9TH DAY OF JUNE 2025

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed the streets.

Council discussed mowing, the parks and the clock at the community center.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve June 10, 2025, as Alice Baruth Day, as she was celebrating her 100th birthday. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the Fourth of July.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to hire Colten Trabing full time with a starting wage of $18.00 an hour. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to upgrade the camera’s storage at the ballfield for the amount of $1,289.84. Motion carried.

With no further business to discuss, motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

Richard REIder,

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

