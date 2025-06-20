The meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 9, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present. Brandon Goergen and Joel Rassel were absent.
Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the following bills:
Waste Management $7,204.47 Garbage
VESTIS $177.72 Shop
The Handyman $280.50 Shop
Santel Communications $549.48 Phone/Internet
Sanborn Weekly Journal, $260.00 Publishing
Code Enforcement $256.15 Clean Up
Runnings Supply $369.97 Shop
Budde Septic $360.00 Parks
Honda of Mitchell $121.97 Parks
A-Ox Welding $602.50 Shop
Sanborn County $1,000.00 Alert Sense
Colonial Research $6,512.97 Pool/Sewer
Richard Jensen $332.41 Paint/Mileage
Public Health Lab $28.00 Water
NorthWestern Energy $1,760.53 Utilities
Northwest Pipe Fitting $525.41 Water
Menards $505.07 Shop
Harve’s Sports Shop $239.88 Parks
Hawkins $30.00 Water
Express 2 $450.63 Shop
Express Stop $768.73 Shop
Doug’s Custom Paint $56.99 Parks
Dick’s Welding $1,000.00 Parks
Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $300.00 Membership
Jeff Tiede met with the council about the cemetery and the way it looked for Memorial weekend. The mayor thanked him for his help.
Donald Jemming met with the council to discuss his retirement. He has decided to officially retire. The council thanked him for all his dedication and commitment to the City of Woonsocket.
Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following resolution.
WHEREAS, IT APPEARS FROM AN EXAMINATION OF THE PLAT OF LOT 1 IN BLOCK 1 OF CABELA’S FIRST ADDITION. A SUBDIVISION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4) OF SECTION 27 IN TOWNSHIP 107 NORTH, RANGE 62 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M. CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA, AS PRAPARED BY ROBERT D. KUMMER, A DULY LICENSED LAND SURVEYOR IN AND FOR THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, THAT SAID PLAT IS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SYSTEM OF STREETS AND ALLEYS SET FORTH IN THE MASTER PLAN ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SOUTH DAKOTA, AND THAT SUCH PLAT HAS BEEN PREPARED ACCORDING TO LAW.
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF WOONSOCKET, SOUTH DAKOTA, THAT THE PLAT OF LOT 1 IN BLOCK 1 OF CABELA’S FIRST ADDITON, A SUBDIVISION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4) OF SECTION 27 IN TOWNSHIP 107 NORTH, RANGE 62 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M. CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, PREPARED BY ROBERT D. KUMMER, BE AND THE SAME IS HEREBY APPROVED AND THE DESCRIPTION SET FORTH THEREIN AND THE ACCOMPANYING SURVEYOR’S CERTIFICATE SHALL PREVAIL.
THE UNDERSIGNED HEREBY CERTIFIES THAT THE FOREGOING RESOLUTION WAS PASSED BY THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SOUTH DAKOTA, AT A MEETING HELD ON THE 9TH DAY OF JUNE 2025
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
OLD BUSINESS
The council discussed the streets.
Council discussed mowing, the parks and the clock at the community center.
NEW BUSINESS
Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve June 10, 2025, as Alice Baruth Day, as she was celebrating her 100th birthday. Motion carried.
The Council discussed the Fourth of July.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to hire Colten Trabing full time with a starting wage of $18.00 an hour. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to upgrade the camera’s storage at the ballfield for the amount of $1,289.84. Motion carried.
With no further business to discuss, motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.
Richard REIder,
Mayor
(SEAL)
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
Published once on June 19, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $47.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
Tweet