The meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 12, 2025, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Brandon Goergen, Joel Rassel and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the April 14, 2025, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the April 21, 2025, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Milbank Winwater $5,546.48 Water

Santel Communications $1,099.08 Two Months

South Dakota Federal Property $59.00 Shop

Express 2 $340.69 Shop

Express Stop $67.73 Shop

Department of Revenue $7.32 Sales Tax

Vestis $355.44 Shop

Waste Management $5,538.05 Garbage

Code Enforcement $1,299.25 Cleanup

Runnings Supply $299.00 Shop

Hawkins Water $567.45 Water

Benders Sewer & Drain $1,104.00 Sewer

Sanborn Weekly Journal $263.75 Publishing

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

Mumford Protsch $876.15 Attorney Fees

Richard Jensen $151.25 Mileage

NorthWestern Energy $4,050.02 Utilities

Total Balance: $21,652.66

Gay Swenson met with the council regarding the new addition she is developing. They have several interested parties and one that has committed. They are waiting on SPN to come and do the surveying for the sewer.

OLD BUSINESS

Weber has to have the insurance renewal statement done prior to June 3, 2025.

The Council discussed streets.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the quote to sand blast the pool for $29,337.00. The only other quote the City Council received did not include the total job. Motion carried.

The Council discussed lawns in town that need to be mowed. It was discussed to put a sign in the yard, and if it is not mowed within 48 hours, the city will mow it and it will cost $200.00.

NEW BUSINESS

Elliott Ohlrogge, having been elected to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward I for two years.

Joel Rassel, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward II for two years.

Derek Foos, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward III for two years.

Mayor Reider announced the following person heretofore appointed to their respective offices without being required to re-qualify as follows: City Attorney, Christian Ellendorf; Finance Officer, Tara Weber; Cemetery Sexton, Marc Olson; Librarian, Tracy Steele; Water, Sewer, Streets and Maintenance, Richard Jensen; Dumpground Caretaker, Richard Jensen; Official Newspaper, Sanborn Weekly Journal; Official Depository, First National Bank of Omaha and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

Nominations were held for President of the Council. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to nominate Joel Rassel. With no other nominations, motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to cast a unanimous ballot. Motion carried.

Nominations were held for Vice President of the Council. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to nominate Darin Kilcoin. With no other nominations, motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to cast a unanimous ballot. Motion carried.

Mayor Reider presented the committee appointments.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the following Malt Beverage License and SD Wine: Express Stop, Express 2, Woony Foods and The Muddy Cup. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the city-wide clean up.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to enter into executive session at 9:15 p.m. to discuss personnel.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to exit executive session at 9:35 p.m.

With no further business to discuss, motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:40 p.m.

Richard REIder,

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

