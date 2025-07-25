By: admin

Published July 25, 2025, in Public Notices

The meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by President Joel Rassel at 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Elliott Ohlrogge and Brandon Goergen. Arin Boschee was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the May minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the June minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the April Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the May Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the June Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following bills:

Woony Foods $709.05 Parks

Zach Scott Construction $3,075.00 Water/sewer

Woonsocket School $7,635.55 Library

Waste Management $7,315.53 Garbage

Titan Machinery $121.81 Shop

Santel Communications $549.17 Phone/Internet

Sanborn Weekly Journal $781.71 Publishing

Runnings Supply $228.98 Shop

Rassel Repair $400.00 Shop

Public Health Lab $56.00 Water

One Call $22.40 Shop

Northwest Pipe Fitting $227.68 Water

Menards $991.23 Parks

Milbank Winwater $2,681.02 Water

MC&R Pool $370.99 Pool

Lyle Signs $702.50 Streets

Hawkins Water $7,749.84 Water/Pool

Honda of Mitchell $95.92 Parks

Fire Protective Service $311.00 Shop

Express 2 $570.21 Shop

Express Stop $673.07 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $436.34 Parks

Carquest of Mitchell $77.19 Shop

C&B Operations $2,078.93 Shop

Budde Septic Tank $1,440.00 Parks

Banyon Data Systems $2,990.00 Water/Sewer

Agtegra $112.50 Parks

American Legion $70.00 Shop

Joel Rassel $158.11 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $3,602.89 Utilities

Richard Jensen $159.60 Mileage

Chesterman $317.60 Pool

Bobbi White $36.00 Pool

First National Bank of Omaha $8,408.58 Payroll Deposit

South Dakota Retirement $1,399.68 June Retirement

Department of Revenue $328.62 June Sales Tax

Richard Jensen presented the quotes for the sewer pipe for the housing addition for Swenson Addition. The City portion is $3,785.19 and Swenson’s portion is $10,656.11. Garth Swenson is going to help with putting the sewer line south to the property line. The City employees will help install the line running east and west along the property line. Homeowners will be responsible for tying into the line once the lots are sold. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the plans. Motion carried.

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed the streets. Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the quote from Clark Paving in the amount of $32,336.25. Motion carried.

The Council discussed weed eating at the cemetery. The Council would like to thank Marvie and Trisdon Larson for helping. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to pay them $575.00 for the hours worked and usage of their equipment. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the pool and the need to do some repairs to the slides before next year.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve payment in the amount of $20,573.33 for the renewal of Liability Insurance through the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the transfer of Rumorz liquor license to the community center on August 16th for a wedding. Cost of the transfer is $100.00. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve Donnie Jemming helping when needed to complete projects. Motion carried.

Trey Weber provided an update on the summer rec program. On the softball side; 8 and Under won the tournament, 10 and 12 and Under struggled and didn’t get a win. On the baseball side; Rookies placed sixth, and the minors and majors won the consolation championship.

The council discussed the lake and the amount of seaweed on the bottom.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

President

Joel Rassel

(SEAL)

Finance Officer

Tara Weber

