The meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by President Joel Rassel at 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Elliott Ohlrogge and Brandon Goergen. Arin Boschee was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the May minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the June minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the April Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the May Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the June Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following bills:
Woony Foods $709.05 Parks
Zach Scott Construction $3,075.00 Water/sewer
Woonsocket School $7,635.55 Library
Waste Management $7,315.53 Garbage
Titan Machinery $121.81 Shop
Santel Communications $549.17 Phone/Internet
Sanborn Weekly Journal $781.71 Publishing
Runnings Supply $228.98 Shop
Rassel Repair $400.00 Shop
Public Health Lab $56.00 Water
One Call $22.40 Shop
Northwest Pipe Fitting $227.68 Water
Menards $991.23 Parks
Milbank Winwater $2,681.02 Water
MC&R Pool $370.99 Pool
Lyle Signs $702.50 Streets
Hawkins Water $7,749.84 Water/Pool
Honda of Mitchell $95.92 Parks
Fire Protective Service $311.00 Shop
Express 2 $570.21 Shop
Express Stop $673.07 Shop
Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $436.34 Parks
Carquest of Mitchell $77.19 Shop
C&B Operations $2,078.93 Shop
Budde Septic Tank $1,440.00 Parks
Banyon Data Systems $2,990.00 Water/Sewer
Agtegra $112.50 Parks
American Legion $70.00 Shop
Joel Rassel $158.11 Shop
NorthWestern Energy $3,602.89 Utilities
Richard Jensen $159.60 Mileage
Chesterman $317.60 Pool
Bobbi White $36.00 Pool
First National Bank of Omaha $8,408.58 Payroll Deposit
South Dakota Retirement $1,399.68 June Retirement
Department of Revenue $328.62 June Sales Tax
Richard Jensen presented the quotes for the sewer pipe for the housing addition for Swenson Addition. The City portion is $3,785.19 and Swenson’s portion is $10,656.11. Garth Swenson is going to help with putting the sewer line south to the property line. The City employees will help install the line running east and west along the property line. Homeowners will be responsible for tying into the line once the lots are sold. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the plans. Motion carried.
OLD BUSINESS
The Council discussed the streets. Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the quote from Clark Paving in the amount of $32,336.25. Motion carried.
The Council discussed weed eating at the cemetery. The Council would like to thank Marvie and Trisdon Larson for helping. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to pay them $575.00 for the hours worked and usage of their equipment. Motion carried.
The Council discussed the pool and the need to do some repairs to the slides before next year.
NEW BUSINESS
Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve payment in the amount of $20,573.33 for the renewal of Liability Insurance through the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance. Motion carried.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the transfer of Rumorz liquor license to the community center on August 16th for a wedding. Cost of the transfer is $100.00. Motion carried.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve Donnie Jemming helping when needed to complete projects. Motion carried.
Trey Weber provided an update on the summer rec program. On the softball side; 8 and Under won the tournament, 10 and 12 and Under struggled and didn’t get a win. On the baseball side; Rookies placed sixth, and the minors and majors won the consolation championship.
The council discussed the lake and the amount of seaweed on the bottom.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.
President
Joel Rassel
(SEAL)
Finance Officer
Tara Weber
Published once on July 24, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $52.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
Tweet