The meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 11, 2025, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Elliott Ohlrogge, Brandon Goergen, and Arin Boschee.

Finance Officer Tara Weber was absent. President Joel Rassel kept minutes.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the July minutes. Motion carried.

Financial report was tabled without the Finance Officer present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following bills:

American Garage Door $211.28 Shop

Clark Paving $33,580.95 Streets

Waste Management $7,336.45 Garbage

Code Enforcement $534.46 Clean Up

Budde Septic Tank $380.00 Parks

Vestis $99.57 Shop

Santel Communications $549.67 Shop

Glacial Lakes & Prairies $870.00 Membership

Sanborn Weekly Journal $354.00 Publishing

Runnings Supply $252.30 Shop

South Dakota Association of Rural Water $445.00 Membership

Register of Deeds $30.50 Lots

Public Health Lab $36.00 Water

Northwest Pipe Fitting $921.35 Sewer

Mcleods $23.99 Shop

Hawkins $1,961.05 Pool

Express Stop $735.06 Shop

Express 2 $1,734.15 Shop

Carquest of Mitchell $182.60 Parks

NorthWestern Energy $8,658.12 Utilities

Department of Revenue $493.10 July Sales Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $933.12 July Retirement

First National Bank of Omaha $4,779.62 July Payroll

KO’s Pro Service $110.68 Shop

Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss the following issues:

1. She reported on the new development on her property. Discussion was held on the cost of sewer and water being installed.

2. She reported the Governor Houses she had ordered were put on hold, due to no lots in town to put them on.

3. She discussed the effectiveness of the code enforcement officer, the status of the letters and offered help with the removal of any cars.

4. She discussed the replacement of the trees that got damaged by the storm.

5. She discussed the clock at the community center.

OLD BUSINESS

Mayor Reider reported on the location and cost of Clark Paving.

Council member Kilcoin gave an update on the pool improvements. He is getting prices on replacing the big slides. The cost to replace the swan will run between $9,000 and $12,000.

NEW BUSINESS

The council discussed the tree pile from the storm. A quote was received from Mueller Tree Service in the amount of $15,800.00. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Brandon, to approve up to $17,500 due to the number of trees that continue to be placed on the pile since the quote was received. Motion carried.

Sanborn County Commissioners implemented a Highway and Bridge Levy. The City will receive 25 percent; the amount received is estimated at $15,000.00

Shelley Schlicht has requested to close the alley between Block One, Block Ten and Block Eleven. A hearing will be held on Monday, September 8th, at 7:30 p.m. at the regular scheduled meeting.

The council discussed the 2026 budget.

The council discussed the debris in the lake following the storm. It was suggested to drain the lake to remove the debris. Roll call vote was taken: Foos – no, Goergen – yes, Rassel – yes, Kilcoin – no, Boschee – no, Ohlrogge – no. Kilcoin will talk to Feistner about using his long excavator to do some cleaning.

A-1 Roofing was at the meeting to discuss the roof following the storm. He would like to do a moisture test to see if the roof is repairable or needs to be totally replaced. The cost is $2,000.00. Weber will discuss this with the insurance company, if they approve this. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to approve the moisture testing. Motion carried.

Discussion was held with Richard Jensen on getting a project list and set priorities. A list was requested for monthly meetings.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:34 p.m.

