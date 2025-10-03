By: admin

Published October 3, 2025, in Public Notices

The meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 8, 2025, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Elliott Ohlrogge, Brandon Goergen, Joel Rassel and Arin Boschee. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the minutes of the August meeting.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Woony Foods $537.59 Storm

WW Tire Service $351.50 Shop

Van Diest Supply $5,162.50 Spray

VESTIS $462.15 General

TC Enterprises $197.41 Parks

Santel Communications $549.08 Phone/Internet

Sanborn Weekly Journal $250.10 Publishing

Runnings Supply $252.30 Shop

Public Health Lab $20.00 Water

Northwest Pipe Fitting $200.33 Water

NorthWestern Energy $7,868.93 Utilities

Michael Todd $428.30 Streets

Menards $912.91 General

KO’s Pro Service $512.31 Shop

Hawkins’ $1,931.05 Water

Express 2 $839.43 Shop

Express Stop $647.67 Shop

Dakota Pump $487.12 Water/Lift Station

Doug’s Custom Paint $909.50 Parks

Chesterman $120.89 Pool

Colonial Research $1,309.92 Sewer

Code Enforcement $277.70 General

Budde Septic Tank $380.00 Parks

Benders Sewer & Drain $2,085.00 Storm Drain

South Dakota Retirement $1,105.92 Retirement

First National Bank of Omaha $6,115.70 Payroll Tax

Department of Revenue $458.73 Sales Tax

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the July Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the August Financial Statement. Motion carried.

OLD BUSINESS

The council will continue to discuss the updating of the pool slides.

The City will have another clean up day scheduled for October 1st. All tree branches need to be to the edge of the road.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following Resolution. Motion carried.

Prepared by:

Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

PO Box 189

Howard, SD 57349

605-772-4488

A RESOLUTION AND ORDER VACATING CERTAIN ALLEYS WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

WHEREAS, a petition has been filed with the City Council of the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, pursuant to SDCL §9-45-7, requesting the closing of the following described alleys lying between:

Block One (1), Block Ten (10), and Block Eleven (11), except the railroad thereof, original plat to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota;

WHEREAS, public notice of the filing of said petition, together with the time and place of the hearing thereon, has been given for the time and in the manner provided, pursuant to SDCL §9-45-11, by publication for two successive weeks;

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Woonsocket has met for the purpose of considering such action on the 8th day of September, 2025, and having considered said matter and having heard the evidence and the testimony of the parties interested therein, and no one appearing in opposition;

WHEREAS, it appears to be in the best interest of the public, and it appears that the public will be better served by the vacating of the within described alleys;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the public interest will be better served by the vacating of said alleys, and the public convenience and necessity will be better served by said vacating;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the above-described alleys are hereby vacated and closed subject to the right of appeal in such case made and provided.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said alleys are vacated, that this Resolution and Order shall be published as required by law, and that upon the expiration of twenty (20) days after its publication, the vacating of said alleys shall be complete without further proceedings.

The foregoing Resolution was moved by Council member Rassel and seconded by Council member Goergen and upon roll call, all council members voted “aye.”

Dated this 8th day of September, 2025.

Richard Reider

Mayor,

City of Woonsocket

ATTEST:

Tara Weber

City Finance Officer

NEW BUSINESS

Weber discussed the insurance quotes from the storm. They will continue to work with the insurance company.

The council discussed the budget. Weber will look at including a three percent increase for employee wages.

Goergen informed the council that, on the 20th of September, the fire department will be conducting an insurance test.

The council discussed the North View Loop road.

With no further business to be addressed, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Rassel, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Published once on October 2, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $59.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

