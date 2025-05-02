The Woonsocket Development Corporation recently discussed purchasing an AED (automated external defibrillator) for the community center but couldn’t fund it themselves. They reached out to Santel for a $500 grant. Annie Banks also approached First National Bank of Omaha to see if they could contribute, and they matched the $500. With an additional $500 from the Development Corporation, enough money was raised to complete the purchase.
…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
