By: admin

Published May 2, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Development Corporation recently discussed purchasing an AED (automated external defibrillator) for the community center but couldn’t fund it themselves. They reached out to Santel for a $500 grant. Annie Banks also approached First National Bank of Omaha to see if they could contribute, and they matched the $500. With an additional $500 from the Development Corporation, enough money was raised to complete the purchase.

