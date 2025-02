By: admin

Published February 21, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Connie and Doug Farris, pictured right, were crowned Prom King and Queen at the Adult Prom held over the weekend at the Woonsocket Community Center.

The Woonsocket Development Corporation held its first “Adult Prom” on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Woonsocket Community Center. The event began with a meal followed by a dance from 8-11 p.m. Prizes were given throughout the evening and Doug and Connie Farris were crowned Prom King and Queen. A free-will donation was collected as part of the evening’s fundraiser.

…Read on and see an additional picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!