By: admin

Published March 7, 2025, in School

February is American Heart Health Awareness Month, so, students at Woonsocket Elementary were asked to take part in the Kids Heart Challenge as part of the Physical Education (PE) program in Woonsocket. At an assembly on Thursday, Feb. 27, the students and staff celebrated raising $3,407.95 to donate to the American Heart Association for research.

PE teacher, Trey Weber, announced that 29 students signed up, and 19 students completed Finn’s Mission, which is a list of seven tasks that each participant was asked to complete to earn a prize for completing them. The tasks included sending messages to potential donors, giving a gift of your own, sharing on social media, taking part in learning hands-only CPR, among others. The mission is named after a boy named Finn, who is a survivor of heart surgery after being born with several heart defects.

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!