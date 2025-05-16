By: admin

Published May 16, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

At around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7, the Town and Country Fire District was called to a fire within Woonsocket’s city limits. Because it was a structure fire, Alpena Fire Department and Wessington Springs Fire Department were both called in for support if needed. According to Fire Chief Brandon Goergen, this is a common practice among the three departments when they determine that a call they receive involves a structure fire.

For this particular fire call, the structure on fire was Shelley Schlicht’s home. Her home has been known as the Schlicht house for decades and is the only home Schlicht has lived in. She also has two adult sons and six young children ages two to 13 living with her there. The fire started in a new addition that was added on to the west side of the main floor and was contained to that floor, but the entire home suffered heavy smoke damage. The family has relocated to another home in Woonsocket owned by a member of Schlicht’s family until they determine what to do with the house, they have all called home for years.

