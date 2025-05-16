Woonsocket home heavily damaged by fire

By:
Published May 16, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

At around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7, the Town and Country Fire District was called to a fire within Woonsocket’s city limits. Because it was a structure fire, Alpena Fire Department and Wessington Springs Fire Department were both called in for support if needed. According to Fire Chief Brandon Goergen, this is a common practice among the three departments when they determine that a call they receive involves a structure fire.

For this particular fire call, the structure on fire was Shelley Schlicht’s home. Her home has been known as the Schlicht house for decades and is the only home Schlicht has lived in. She also has two adult sons and six young children ages two to 13 living with her there. The fire started in a new addition that was added on to the west side of the main floor and was contained to that floor, but the entire home suffered heavy smoke damage. The family has relocated to another home in Woonsocket owned by a member of Schlicht’s family until they determine what to do with the house, they have all called home for years.

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 27, 2025 April 28, 2025 April 29, 2025 April 30, 2025 May 1, 2025 May 2, 2025 May 3, 2025
    May 4, 2025 May 5, 2025 May 6, 2025 May 7, 2025 May 8, 2025 May 9, 2025 May 10, 2025
    May 11, 2025 May 12, 2025 May 13, 2025 May 14, 2025 May 15, 2025 May 16, 2025 May 17, 2025
    May 18, 2025 May 19, 2025 May 20, 2025 May 21, 2025 May 22, 2025 May 23, 2025 May 24, 2025
    May 25, 2025 May 26, 2025 May 27, 2025 May 28, 2025 May 29, 2025 May 30, 2025 May 31, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 