Woonsocket hosts district fire school

By Rick George

By:
Published April 18, 2025

You may have noticed an increase in fire department activity on Saturday, April 12. For the first time ever the Town & Country Fire Department hosted a district fire school. This state sponsored event brings in fire department personnel from across the state as well as the fire marshal’s office, Department of Public Safety and South Dakota Firefighters Association. A total of 20 fire departments and two ambulance associations were in attendance adding up to about 65 first responders. Agencies from Sanborn County in attendance were Artesian Fire Department, Letcher Fire Department, Sanborn County Ambulance and Town & Country Fire Department. Classes offered included Ag Rescue, Rural Water Supply, Firefighter Rehab, Pump Operations and Wildland Fire Assessment Program. Those who attended also raised funds which were donated to Wessington Springs Fire Department in memory of Assistant Chief Michial Brodkorb.   

