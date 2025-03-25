Woonsocket Legion holds annual poker tournament

The Woonsocket American Legion had a great night at their 10th annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament this past weekend with 44 players. The evening began with a brat sandwich meal served by the American Legion Auxiliary.  Dealers for the night were Andy Larson, Nathan Linke, Wyatt Feistner, Wade Schoenfelder and Scott Senska.

Congratulations to the winners of the tournament: fourth, Brett Stekl; fifth, Scott Senska; first, Austin Olson; second, Reynold Brandenburg; third, Kent DeBoer; and High Hand of the Night, Sawyer Senska. 

Proceeds of this fundraiser will help American Legion Post 29 support various activities in the community.

