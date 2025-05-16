By: admin

Published May 16, 2025, in School

On Thursday, May 8, the pre-K through 12th grades at Woonsocket School held their spring concert, “A Spring Spectacular.” The concert began with band instrumentals directed by Mrs. Jennifer Karlen and finished with the choirs performing under the direction of Mrs. Jenny Easton.

The fifth through seventh grade band played first, performing three pieces, “Atomic Clock,” “Treasure Quest,” and “Zombie Stomp.” The seventh though 12th grade band played next, entertaining the packed Woonsocket gymnasium with four pieces, “The Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Journey Begins,” and a medley called, “Disney Film Favorites.”

Before the full high school choir took to the risers, the High School Girls Ensemble performed an American folk song called “The Water is Wide.” The seventh through 12th grade choir sang two pieces, “Hall of Fame” and “Wake Me Up!” Following the high school choir, the High School Boys Ensemble stayed on the risers to sing the American folk song, “Cindy.” Both choir ensembles performed their pieces at the Blackhawks Got Talent Contest in March.

The fourth-grade class showed off their recorder-playing skills that they developed as they prepare to participate in the band next year. On the recorders, the fourth-grade students played “Hot Cross Buns” and “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

The elementary choirs were next up in the concert. The third through sixth graders sang the lively pieces, “High Hopes” and “Rockin’ Robin” that kept the audience jiving. Then, the pre-K through second-grade classes filled the risers to perform their fun, summer-ready songs, “You Are My Sunshine” and “Mr. Golden Sun.”

The concert ended with the choir students of all ages lending their voices and singing “Hakuna Matata,” with freshman Nelson Terkildsen performing a small solo at the beginning of the song. It was a lively way to finish the cheery and upbeat concert.

