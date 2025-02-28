By: admin

Published February 28, 2025, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on February 10th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rebecca Grassel and Rikki Ohlrogge. Not in attendance was Todd Olinger. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on January 13, 2025, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Rebecca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved the claims presented and the January 2025 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $782,349.15; Add receipts: Taxes $8,357.51; Interest $3,926.61; Admissions $1,086.00; Other Local $1,457.56; State Aid $137,459.00; Federal Grants Receivable $41,299.00; Other State $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $975,934.83; less disbursements $216,874.52; Cash balance: $759,060.31; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers; $0.00; Fund balance: $759,060.31.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,852,504.73; Add receipts: Taxes $8,160.20; Interest $2,788.81; Other local $0.00; Federal: Grants receivable $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,863,453.74; less disbursements $225,538.25; Cash balance: $1,637,915.49; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,637,915.49.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $515,663.74; Add receipts: Taxes $5,006.75; State $0.00; Federal $24,451.00; Total to be accounted for: $545,121.74; less disbursements $40,711.61; Cash balance: $504,409.88; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $504,409.88.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $35,605.28; Add receipts: Interest $38.51; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $10,310.27; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $7,340.63; Total to be accounted for: $53,294.69; less disbursements $17,947.25; Cash balance: $35,347.44; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $35,347.44.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $22,694.62; Add receipts: Other local $94.50; Student tuition $12,929.93; Total to be accounted for: $35,719.05; less disbursements $26,555.47; Cash balance; $9,163.58; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $9,163.58.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $33,513.90; Add receipts: Interest $31.82; Pupil activities $2,146.00; Other local $555.96; Total to be accounted for: $36,247.68; less disbursements $1,917.50; Fund balance: $34,330.18.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $160,577.31

Special Education: $37,959.72

Food Service: $9,437.44

Enterprise #53: $24,294.19

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHAIRS-BOOK TAPE-SUPPLIES $829.33

AMKOTA, PAINT AND SUPPLIES $1,056.07

AT&T, CELL PHONE $87.29

BLACK HILLS SPECIAL SERVICES CO-OP, ONLINE COURSES (2) $700.00

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $5,593.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $100.32

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE COURSES (4) $2,420.00

CREATIVE PRINTING, GYM SIGN $318.39

DB ELECTRIC, CONDUIT – SHOP CAMERAS $1,923.43

EXPRESS 2, GAS $87.34

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $885.27

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $1,260.97

HOWARD, CARRIE, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL OFFICIAL CLOCK $220.00

[IMPREST FUND:

BLUE, GREG, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME $149.00

CLARK, MATT, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME $149.00

REGION 5 MUSIC CONTEST, SOLO/ENSEMBLE CONTEST $81.00

ROBINSON, KAYLIE, GIRLS BASKETBALL JUNIOR HIGH REFEREE – TWO GAMES $70.00

RUTH, MIKE, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $173.50

SOUTH DAKOTA TEA, SOUTH DAKOTA TEA CONFERENCE $100.00

TOTAL JANUARY IMPREST CLAIMS: $722.50]

IVERSON, KEY FOB – WHITE TRANSIT VAN $606.00

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,895.55

KO’S PRO SERVICE, BATTERY – MINI BUS $666.13

KROHMER PLUMBING, HEATING LINE REPAIR $613.81

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MENARDS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $582.83

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $11,114.59

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $20.90

PJ ELECTRIC, MOVE RECEPTACLES FOR WELDING TABLES $1,368.71

POWERSCHOOL GROUP LLC, SCHOOL MESSENGER $500.00

QUILL CORPORATION, OFFICE SUPPLIES $7.98

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $143.91

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $170.03

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHION, CHEER DRESS (2) $313.71

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $192.74

Fund Total: $52,001.90

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $2,167.08

BAND SHOPPE, BAND UNIFORMS (TOPS) $7,578.00

BROOKS OIL, TANK REPAIR (WATER RUNOFF) $3,345.50

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUEST#12 $260,164.99

DB ELECTRIC, ROUGH IN – SUPPLEMENT HEAT DC ADDITION $5,458.16

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, RUCKUS WIRELESS ACCESS POINT $4,974.00

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, TABLES AND CHAIRS – CTE BUILDING $24,765.89

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO., 12K TWO POST LIFT $28,001.75

TODD BRUESKE CONSTRUCTION, DOOR INSTALL $2,065.98

Fund Total: $338,521.35

SPECIAL EDUCATION

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL – FOUR VISITS $578.88

Fund Total: $578.88

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CLEANING SUPPLIES $62.57

CHS, PROPANE $70.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $112.48

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, BIRTH TO 4 PRE-K SUPPLIES $39.94

FRY, CARIE, REIMBURSE – BIRTH TO 4 PRE-K SUPPLIES $53.99

KO’S PRO SERVICE, KEYS $4.00

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $1,348.70

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $277.51

Fund Total: $2,089.07

Checking Account Total: $393,191.20

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $259.44

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, FOOD $41.96

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $817.96

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $132.98

GARAGE, THE, EGGS $18.00

MIDWEST FIRE & SAFETY, KITCHEN SUPPRESSION SYSTEM INSPECTION $267.50

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $9,536.66

SCHOOL NUTRITION ASSOCIATION, MEMBERSHIP DUES $166.00

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $1,143.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $66.54

Fund Total: $12,450.04

Checking Account Total: $12,450.04

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

BAND SHOPPE, BAND UNIFORMS (TOPS) $2,500.00

Fund Total: $2,500.00

Checking Account Total: $2,500.00

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report and advised that the annual ASBPT insurance meeting is scheduled for March 26th in Chamberlain.

The Board also updated that they have less than $30,000 to pay on the CTE building project. Mr. Weber added that some of the remaining work will be done after school is out for summer break as we would not be able to use the building while this work is being completed.

Mr. Weber updated that the JVC Special Education Co-op has hired a new director as the current director is retiring. Mr. Weber stated that there will be an open house for the new CTE Building the night of parent/teacher conferences, March 19, 2025, 3-7 p.m. The week of February 17th-21st is School Board Recognition week. The school would like to thank the Board members for their time and effort put into making the school the best for students and staff.

Mr. Bruce updated that busing is going well. Mr. Bruce updated that things are running smoothly in the kitchen.

Mrs. King updated that things are going well in the SPED department.

On behalf of Mrs. Jensen, Mr. Weber gave elementary updates. Mrs. Jensen and Mr. Rodriguez attended Smarter Balance Interim Assessment training, and they will be implementing it with the students to prepare them for testing in April. Horizon Dental will be at the school to perform dental checks. Mr. Trey Weber is hosting Jump for Heart in the elementary school. If a certain goal is met, the students get to slime Mr. Trey Weber, Mr. Rodriguez, and Mr. Larson. Mrs. Pauly will be observing a classroom in Pierre for Orton Gillingham phonics. This is the same program the school is using in elementary, and the observation is to expand upon the training they already have. The sixth graders started DARE classes with Officer Johnson.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the required Woonsocket School policy for medical cannabis. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, to approve the purchase of new Varsity Football uniforms from Dakota Sports in the amount of $5,700. (Note: This is Woonsocket’s share in the co-op). Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approves the transfer of $75,000.00 from general fund to fund #53. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the February 10, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:33 p.m. on a motion by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

