By: admin

Published March 28, 2025, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on March 10th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Rebecca Grassel. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Armondo Rodriguez, Brooke King, Jennifer Karlen, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge seconded by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved the March 10th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on February 10th, 2025, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved the claims and the February 2025 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $759,060.31; Add receipts: Taxes $44,881.93; Interest $2,953.22; Admissions $2,219.00; Other local $45.25; State Aid $137,459.00; Federal: Grants Receivable $0.00; Other State $22,813.04; Total to be accounted for: $969,431.75; less disbursements $219,434.80; Cash balance: $749,996.95; less accounts transfer $75,000.00; Fund Balance: $674,996.95.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,637,915.49; Add receipts: Taxes $71,320.87; Interest $2,525.26; Other local $0.00; Federal: Grants Receivable $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,711,761.62; less disbursements $333,442.15; Cash balance: $1,378,319.47; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,378,319.47.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $504,409.88; Add receipts: Taxes $40,611.46; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $545,021.34; less disbursements $40,133.27; Cash balance: $504,888.07; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $504,888.07.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $35,347.44; Add receipts: Interest $34.89; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $10,429.64; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $9,860.37; Total to be accounted for: $55,672.34; less disbursements $22,202.51; Cash balance: $33,469.83; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $33,469.83.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $9,163.58; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Student tuition $11,371.63; Total to be accounted for: $20,535.21; less disbursements $29,595.94; Cash balance: ($9,060.73); Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $75,000.00: Fund balance: $65,939.27.

TRUST AND AGENCY: Beginning balance: $34,330.18: Add receipts: Interest $32.73; Pupil activities $782.50; Other local $11,277.15; Total to be accounted for: $46,422.56; less disbursements $14,173.94; Fund balance: $32,248.62.

Salaries and benefits for the month of February 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $189,845.46

Special Education: $36,563.32

Food Service: $9,275.56

Enterprise #53: $25,829.81

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CELL PHONE HOLDER(2)+ SUPPLIES $290.80

AMERICAN TIME, CLOCKS (5) $1,257.03

AMKOTA, MATERIALS – DAYCARE BUILDING $825.75

AT&T, CELL PHONE $96.77

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, FIRE ALARM MAINTENANCE $463.27

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, FILTERS $261.96

BOOK SYSTEMS, LIBRARY CATALOG SYSTEM – YEARLY SUBSCRIBER $1,034.00

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $6,108.30

CARDIO PARTNERS, INC., ELECTROPADS – AED $97.33

CASH, GIRLS BASKETBALL AND CHEER STATE MEAL MONEY $4,442.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $124.40

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE ONLINE, COURSES (7) $1,680.00

DB ELECTRIC, INSTALL RECEPTACLE – GYM/OLD SHOP $300.18

EXPRESS 2, GAS $212.41

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $868.11

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, LODGING – STATE ESPORTS $543.00

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., HEATER AND BACK UP ALARM REPAIR $759.81

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $445.06

[IMPREST FUND:

ALDRICH, GARRET, VIDEO – GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL (FOUR GAMES) $40.00

BALL, KEVIN, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $185.56

BARUTH, COREY, BASKETBALL JUNIOR HIGH/JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE (4) $285.00

BRUCE, JASON, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL ANNOUNCER – EIGHT GAMES $280.00

CASH, STATE ESPORTS MEAL MONEY $359.00

DIEDE, LINCOLN, VIDEO – GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL (NINE GAMES) $90.00

EVANS, BRENDAN, VIDEO – GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL (FIVE GAMES) $50.00

GRADY, JACKSON, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME $163.40

GRADY, JEREMY, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $227.10

HASKAMP, JIM, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALLREFEREE AND RIDE TIME $157.64

HOWARD, ERICA, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL OFFICIAL CLOCK/SHOT CLOCK $330.00

LAGGE, JASON, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME $159.44

LARSON, CHARLEY, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL ANNOUNCER – ONE GAME $35.00

LONG, COOPER, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME $163.40

MCCAIN, TIM, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE $650.00

OLSON, AUSTIN, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL OFFICIAL SHOT CLOCK – FOUR JUNIOR VARSITY – FOUR VARSITY $220.00

STEELE, DAVID, JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE (2) $90.00

UNITED STATES POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE – STAMPS $438.00

WEBER, TREY, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL ANNOUNCER – THREE GAMES $105.00

WHITE, BOBBI, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALLOFFICIAL BOOK 2024-25 SEASON $280.00

WHITE, TRISTA, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALLOFFICIAL CLOCK – TWO JUNIOR VARSITY – TWO VARSITY $110.00

TOTAL GIRLS BASKETBALL, BOYS BASKETBALL, ESPORTS, POSTAGE IMPREST CLAIMS: $4,418.54]

J.W PEPPER & SON INC., VOCAL MUSIC $143.97

K & D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $17,802.98

KROHMER PLUMBING, SHOWER REPAIR $445.76

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MACK METAL SALES, METAL TUBING – BASKETBALL SHOOTAWAY – SHOP SUPPLIES $453.12

MIDWEST FIRE & SAFETY, REPLACE FIRE EXTINGUISHER $309.50

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $11,852.59

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $22.84

PUSH-PEDAL-PULL, TREADMILL BELT $956.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $111.48

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $379.33

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO., SHOP SUPPLIES $797.74

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $551.10

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $485.06

Fund Total: $58,715.19

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE AND ANNUAL USAGE CHARGE $4,465.73

AMKOTA, DOORS – DAYCARE BUILDING $1,611.08

DB ELECTRIC, REPAIR LIGHTS AND INSTALL LED FIXTURE $6,484.18

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, LLC, SECURITY ACCESS ADDED – TWO DOORS $6,923.81

GREATMATS CORPORATION, FLOORING TILES – DAYCARE ADDITION $2,345.25

GREEN EGGS AND RAM, LCD PROJECTOR/MOUNT/INSTALL – CTE BUILDING $5,226.36

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES – DAYCARE CONSTRUCTION $2,547.07

SWENSON, SARAH, REIMBURSE – LIFETIME FOLDING CHAIRS (100) $3,185.47

Fund Total: $32,788.95

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $398.04

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL – THREE VISITS $434.16

Fund Total: $832.20

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

CHS, PROPANE $70.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $84.83

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $1,734.58

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

THUNES, HEATING ELEMENT $40.00

WHITE, BOBBI, CPR TRAINING $12.00

Fund Total: $2,061.29

Checking Account Total: $94,397.63

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, KITCHEN $37.22

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $29.35

EARTHGRAINS/BIMBO BAKERIES, FOOD $248.08

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $660.75

GARAGE, THE, FOOD $9.00

KROHMER PLUMBING, GARBAGE DISPOSAL $392.38

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $11,964.18

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $1,673.58

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $795.32

Fund Total: $15,809.86

Checking Account Total: $15,809.86

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHESS CLUB SUPPLIES $34.99

ANDERSON’S, PROM DECORATIONS $2,588.93

DRIVEN COFFEE, BAND FUNDRAISER $12.74

Fund Total: $2,636.66

Checking Account Total: $2,636.66

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. She advised that only one School Board petition was taken out by Rikki Ohlrogge. Signatures were verified and the candidate met the signature requirements.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that Santel gave a quote to update the school’s phone system in the amount of $12,000.00. There has been discussion about updating the phone system as the current system is outdated and unable to be updated. Mr. Weber updated the Board that the FFA students are preparing for the open house being held at the new CTE building during parent/teacher conferences the night of March 19th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The FFA students will also be serving a free walking taco meal. Mr. Weber also updated that he did apply for an FFA grant but was not approved. He will continue to apply in the future in hopes to be awarded the grant. Lastly, Mr. Weber updated that he will be attending his annual Athletic Directors conference the end of March.

Mr. Bruce updated that busing is going well despite very rough roads and a few buses requiring maintenance. Mr. Bruce also updated that the kitchen is running smoothly. He also stated that he has reached out to three different contractors to inquire about quotes for a kitchen remodel.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that the March Students of the Month have been celebrated and that there were over 100 nominations in March for the Impossible Shot! Mr. Rodriguez also updated that the ESports team placed fourth in Rocket League at the state competition. Lastly, Mr. Rodriguez updated that golf will be starting on March 31st, and he anticipates having over 30 golfers this year. Due to the high number, he is trying to find more meets to attend in order to send more students to compete.

Mrs. King updated that students will be starting their Alternative testing as well as their Smarter Balance testing.

Mrs. Karlen was a visitor to the meeting. She presented the board with band achievements and highlights from the year thus far as well as what is remaining for the end of the school year. Mrs. Karlen also made the board aware of some very aged equipment in the band room and detailed where there is a need for newer equipment, if possible.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the following certified contracts for 2025-2026: Crystal Lammey, Armondo Rodriguez, Jessica Bruce, Spens Schlicht, Sarah Jensen, Michael Schmitz, Jason Bruce, Darin Schmiedt, Tristan Olson, Kayla Vetter, Danielle Kohlmeyer, Mitch Korbel, Rick Olsen, Dayna Rodriguez, Brooke King, Emily Henriksen, Tate Deinert, Kylie Pauly, Trey Weber, Tesa Jensen, Rebecca Potrament, Shelley Schlicht, Charley Larson, Jennifer Karlen, Liz Fisher, and Sarah Swenson. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the following non-certified positions for 2025-2026: Trent Clayton, Patty Anderson (PT), Tracy Steele, Jessica Anderson, Luci Grassel, Carie Fry, Alecia Schley, Mazie Opsahl, Sarah Baysinger, Peg Swenson (PT), Audra Moran, Andrea Baysinger (PT), Ella Peake, Anna Bella Fry, Adriana Tebay, Janell Boschee (PT), Nola Lamont, Yesica Peterson, and Kerry Thompson. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved Thorton Flooring to install carpet in the band room in the amount of $6,724.23. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved the 2025-26 School Calendar. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved to hire Michael Schmitz as the throwing coach for track in the amount of $2,700. (This amount will be split with Sanborn Central in the track co-op.) Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the March 10th, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:16 p.m. on a motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Rebecca Grassel. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on March 27, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $143.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.