Published April 25, 2025, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on April 14th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Rebecca Grassel. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Armondo Rodriguez, Brooke King, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved the April 14th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on March 10th, 2025, were approved as presented on a motion by Rebecca Grassel seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims and the March 2025 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $674,996.95; Add receipts: Taxes $18,123.66; Interest $2,868.63; Admissions $1,713.00; Other local $1,721.03; State Aid $137,459.00; Federal Grants Receivable $0.00; Other State $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $836,882.27; less disbursements $248,454.65; Cash balance: $588,427.62; less accounts transfer $0.00; Fund balance: $588,427.62.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,378,319.47: Add receipts: Taxes $26,118.60; Interest $2,802.17; Other local $0.00; Federal Grants Receivable $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,407,240.24; less disbursements $32,788.95; Cash balance: $1,374,451.29; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,374,451.29.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $504,888.07; Add receipts: Taxes $14,874.36; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $519,762.43; less disbursements $37,395.52; Cash balance: $482,366.91; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $482,366.91.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $33,469.83; Add receipts: Interest $35.31; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $10,764.76; Other local $209.85; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $9,712.25; Total to be accounted for: $54,192.00; less disbursements $25,085.42; Cash balance: $29,106.58; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $29,106.58.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $65,939.27; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Student tuition $12,099.86; Total to be accounted for: $78,039.13; less disbursements $27,891.10; Cash balance: $50,148.03; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $50,148.03.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $32,248.62; Add receipts: Interest $35.00; Pupil activities $200.00; Other local $4,418.54; Total to be accounted for: $36,902.16; less disbursements $5,110.27; Fund balance: $31,791.89.

Salaries and benefits for the month of March 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $189,845.46

Special Education: $36,563.32

Food Service: $9,275.56

Enterprise #53: $25,829.81

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, LIBRARY BOOKS $290.22

ANDERSON, RACHAEL, MUSIC CONTEST JUDGE $50.00

AT&T, CELL PHONE $122.95

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, ANNUAL MONITOR CONTRACT $300.00

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, FILTERS $206.24

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $160.14

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE ONLINE, COURSES (2) $480.00

CREATIVE PRINTING, GIRLS CHEER AND BASKETBALL AWARD $70.00

CREATIVE WEB, BALLOONS – GIRLS BASKETBALL $24.00

D&L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL $1,200.00

DEINERT, TATE, REIMBURSE – CERTIFICATION RENEWAL (WEA AGREEMENT) $250.00

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $784.55

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, CHEER LODGING – GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE B’S $5,004.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., MEASURING TAPE – SHOT – DISCUS $186.90

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $906.80

[IMPREST FUND:

COLEMAN-EGAN SCHOOL, BOYS BAKETBALL REGION 3B FINANCIALS $1,385.00

DEUTSCH, BRANT, BOYS BASKETBALL REGION 3B SUPERVISOR $50.00

HOWARD, CARRIE, BOYS BASKETBALL REGION 3B CLOCK $25.00

HOWARD, ERICA, BOYS BASKETBALL REGION 3B SHOT CLOCK $25.00

MCCAIN, TIM, BOYS BASKETBALL REGION 3B SUPERVISOR $25.00

PAULY, KYLIE, BOYS BASKETBALL REGION 3B TICKET TAKER $25.00

POTRAMENT, REBECCA, BOYS BASKETBALL REGION 3B TICKET TAKER $25.00

REGION 5 MUSIC, REGION 5 LARGE GROUP MUSIC CONTEST $75.00

WEBER, RODRICK, BOYS BASKETBALL REGION 3B SUPERVISOR $25.00

WHITE, BOBBI, BOYS BASKETBALL REGION 3B BOOK $25.00

TOTAL IMPREST FUND – BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONS AND REGION 5 MUSIC $1,685.00 ]

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS, BAND AWARDS $99.00

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL, SKID SHOE (2) $120.24

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $19,470.78

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – MINIVAN $70.42

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MENARDS, SUPPLIES $726.35

NAPA AUTO PARTS, SHOP PARTS $388.55

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $12,234.41

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $38.49

POPPLERS MUSIC, VOCAL MUSIC $40.95

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $207.77

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $170.39

School Administrators of South Dakota, SASD MEMBERSHIPS $1,483.00

SOUTH DAKOTA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS, SDASBO ANNUAL SPRING CONFERENCE $100.00

TOP FLOOR EVENTS, GIRLS BASKETBALL – HOSPITALITY ROOM STATE B’S $482.40

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, SHARED WRESTLING EXPENSES $2,887.46

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON SCHOOL, SHARED WRESTLING EXPENSES $2,822.30

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $245.99

Fund Total: $53,910.40

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,162.89

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, ADDITIONAL ASPHALT – PARKING LOT – CTE PAY REQUEST #13 $7,560.00

CENTENNIAL CARPET, FLOORING $1,433.07

DAKOTA DATA SOLUTIONS, LLC, SPEAKERS – CTE ADDITION $3,136.50

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE BALLAST AND REPAIR FIXTURE $719.06

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, FOLDING CHAIR CARTS $3,967.04

SAAFE, LLC, BLEACHER MAINTENANCE $3,000.00

SWENSON, SARAH, REIMBURSE – LIFETIME FOLDING CHAIRS (120) $3,822.56

Fund Total: $24,801.12

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,160.25

JAMES VALLEY EDUCATION CO-OP, CO-OP SERVICES SPRING 2025 $23,479.00

Fund Total: $24,639.25

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $35.73

CHS, PROPANE $70.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $79.60

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $39.94

MENARDS, SUPPLIES $67.92

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $485.23

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $155.68

Fund Total: $1,053.98

Checking Account Total: $104,404.75

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $275.78

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $40.22

DRAMSTAD’S REFRIGERATION, REPAIR $309.08

EARTHGRAINS/BIMBO BAKERIES, FOOD $275.78

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $806.89

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPAIR $249.00

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $7,802.00

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – CHILD AND ADULT, FOOD NUTRITION $137.28

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $2,650.46

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $605.25

Fund Total: $13,151.74

Checking Account Total: $13,151.74

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHESS CLUB AWARD $61.98

GRASSEL, REBECCA, REIMBURSE – CHEER SUPPLIES STATE B’S $142.39

MENARDS, DRAMA SUPPLIES $706.96

ROBERTS, TATIANA, REIMBURSE – CHEER SUPPLIES $130.27

SCHLICHT, SHELLEY, REIMBURSE – CHEER SUPPLIES $49.70

Fund Total: $1,091.30

Checking Account Total: $1,091.30

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. The Associated School Board Protective Trust had their annual insurance meeting the end of March. The premium rates for FY2026 increased four percent. The Board was also presented with the opportunity to offer a voluntary vision plan through Optilegra.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that the kitchen was awarded a $25,000 equipment grant. The Board would like to thank Jessica Anderson for her work on submitting the grant. The school’s electricity will be shut off from June 16-20 to update the electrical feed to the school. This is in the original contract of the new shop addition, but the school wanted to wait until the summer to complete it. Mr. Weber would like to thank Agtegra for their donation that will pay for updating the Blackhawks sign at the football field/track. The sign will be updated to include Bucks Football.

Mrs. Jensen updated that the sixth graders completed their DARE class. Thanks to WEPC for sponsoring the DARE program. Mrs. Jensen updated that grades three through six started state testing this week. This was kicked off with an assembly put on by the Hawks committee. Special thanks to WEPC for providing each student in grades three through six with a state testing goodie bag. Kindergarten registration will be taking place on the 17th which means there will be no regular kindergarten class on that day. Mrs. Jensen also updated that the South Dakota Department of Transportation and Horizon Healthcare are both scheduled to present to the elementary students in the next few weeks. Elementary teachers are also working on finalizing field trip plans. Lastly, author Kevin Lovegreen will be coming to the school and meeting with elementary students.

Mr. Bruce updated that busing is going well but one of the bigger route buses is currently being fixed. It should be returned in the next week.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that the middle and high school students completed state testing with a few students who were absent finishing this week.

Mrs. King updated that sophomores and juniors will be attending career day in Huron. The seniors will be presenting their senior projects on April 30th. Mrs. King also updated that she has two IEPs to complete for the year and will be done by May 1st.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL 1-25-2(1) – out at 7:21 p.m. – in at 7:53 p.m. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the 2025-26 Woonsocket Education Association (WEA) negotiated agreement. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved second semester stipends for the following: Extra Instruction Classes – Mitch Korbel $500, Tracey Steele $500, Danielle Kohlmeyer $500; Independent Study Classes – Emily Henriksen $250, and Trey Weber $50. Motion carried.

It was moved by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Rebecca Grassel, to approve a school board resolution authorizing membership to the South Dakota Activities Association (SDHSAA) for the 2025-2026 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, to approve the 2025 graduating seniors who meet the Woonsocket School and State requirements: Summer Grace Beekman, Greta Jo Bott, Devyn John Brooks, Lily Joann Dise, Tyson Robert Eddy, Morgan Lynn Eggleston, Elijah Gerald Fry, Yuli Garcia Arevalo, Alexa Rae Goertz, Rylan James Grassel, Whitney Ann Hagman, Gage Aubrey Hines, Sebastian Michael Kotilinek, Tailynn Rose Larson, Emilie Faith Lindgren, Avery Kay Miller, Raily Nicole Munoz-Martinez, Kade August Olinger, Logan Charles Potrament, Camden Gregory Rassel, Shea Grant Reindl, Tatiana Michelle Angele Roberts, Kaylie Michelle Robinson, Makenzie Kay Schley, Ethan Darin Schmiedt, Colten James Trabing, Sutton Scott Senska (Honorary Diploma). Motion carried.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the resignation/retirement of Rob Baruth from Head Girls Basketball. The Board would like to thank Coach Baruth for his 20 years of service coaching the school’s student athletes. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved $7,657 to BSN Sports for new Girls and Boys Varsity Basketball uniforms (amount to be split with Sanborn Central) and approved $5,306.85 for new Volleyball standards. Motion carried.

Motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved $8,140 to Taylor Music for new instruments – Yama Copper Timpani Bowls and Bass Drum. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve the Woonsocket Elementary School Parent and Family Engagement Policy. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the quote from Santel in the amount of $12,668, to upgrade the current school system. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve continued coverage with Associated School Boards of South Dakota health insurance (three deductibles) for the 2025-26 school year. Note: New rates are effective July 1, 2025. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, April 14, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:07 p.m., on a motion by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

