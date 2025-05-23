By: admin

Published May 23, 2025, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on May 9th, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Rebecca Grassel. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, and Sarah Swenson. Todd Olinger and Armondo Rodriguez were absent. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 11:30 a.m.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the May 9th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on April 14th, 2025, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the claims and the April 2025 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $588,427.62; Add receipts: Taxes $53,344.93; Interest $2,664.47; Admissions $716.00; Pupil Activities: $2,563.51; Other local: $2,076.77; State Aid: $137,459.00; Federal: Grants receivable $0.00; Other State $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $787,252.30; less disbursements $217,273.85; Cash balance: $569,978.45; less accounts transfer $0.00; Fund balance: $569,978.45.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,374,451.29: Add receipts: Taxes $71,119.13; Interest $2,718.60; Other local $0.00; Federal: Grants receivable $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,448,289.02; less disbursements $23,414.63; Cash balance: $1,424,874.39; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,424,874.39.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $482,366.91: Add receipts: Taxes $40,576.04; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $522,942.95; less disbursements $62,480.59; Cash balance: $460,462.36; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $460,462.36.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $29,106.58; Add receipts: Interest $34.09; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $11,467.37; Other local $27.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $8,680.38; Total to be accounted for: $49,315.42; less disbursements $23,005.47; Cash balance: $26,309.95; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $26,309.95.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $50,148.03; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Student tuition $17,032.90; Total to be accounted for: $67,180.93; less disbursements: $29,407.53; Cash balance; $37,773.40; Less contracts/accounts payable; $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $37,773.40.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $31,791.89: Add receipts: Interest $31.07; Pupil activities $902.50; Other local $2,085.00; Total to be accounted for: $34,810.46; less disbursements $2,121.38; Fund balance $32,689.08.

Salaries and benefits for the month of April 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $163,423.22

Special Education: $37,841.34

Food Service: $9,853.73

Enterprise #53: $28,353.55

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BALLAST (10) $1,257.04

AT&T, CELL PHONE $152.19

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, SDI/HDMI CONVERTER $134.00

CEDAR SHORE, LODGING – ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR CONFERENCE $239.44

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $122.56

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE COURSES (3) $720.00

CREATIVE PRINTING, 281 GOLF PLAQUE (SHARE WITH SANBORN CENTRAL) $274.00

D & L SERVICE, LAWNMOWER + VEHICLE PARTS $62.00

DRAMSTADS REFRIGERATION, MINI-SPLIT MAINTENANCE $178.50

EXPRESS 2, GAS $247.42

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $1,147.09

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, LODGING – CONFERENCE FEES $599.63

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., FLYING W – CHENILLE ACTIVITY LETTERS $1,016.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $720.92

[IMPREST FUND:

BROADLAND CREEK GOLF COURSE, WOLSEY-WESSINGTON GOLF INVITE $70.00

CHESTER AREA SCHOOL, JUNIOR HIGH GOLF $100.00

CHESTER AREA SCHOOL, VARSITY GOLF $100.00

MILLER SCHOOL, VARSITY GOLF $40.00

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON SCHOOL, GOLF INVITE $10.00

TOTAL IMPREST, GOLF MEET FEES: $320.00]

INMAN IRRIGATION, REPAIR LAWN SPRINKLER SYSTEM – FOOTBALL FIELD $354.59

JAMES VALLEY NURSERY, RESEED FOOTBALL FIELD $449.00

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,259.82

KARL’S, ICE MACHINE CLEANER $16.99

KO’S PRO SERVICE, BATTERY – 2014 NAVIGATOR $339.16

KROHMER PLUMBING, LABOR AND REPAIR TOILET $213.04

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MENARDS, HIGH SCHOOL MATH SUPPLIES $249.81

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, SERVICE $8,741.67

OLSEN, RICK, REIMBURSE – GAS – TIE CONFERENCE $39.85

OLSON, BRENT, PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT $250.00

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $5.11

PLATTE-GEDDES SCHOOL DISTRICT, PERKINS DIRECTOR/FISCAL AGENT FEE $555.55

PREFERRED PRINTING, EIGHTH GRADE DIPLOMAS AND COVERS $122.12

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., SHOP AND CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $534.09

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $209.23

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $169.72

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF SOUTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT’S ASSOCIATION, SUPERINTENDENT SUMMER CONFERENCE 2025 $200.00

SPORTBOARDZ, RECORD UPDATES $6.75

SUN GOLD TROPHIES, INC., GIRLS BASKETBALL AND CHEER STATE TROPHY PLATES $38.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES AND FOOD $26.37

Fund Total: $38,572.76

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,162.89

BSN SPORTS, VOLLEYBALL STANDARDS $5,306.85

CULINEX, LLC, OVEN – COMBI ELECTRIC – DOWN PAYMENT$20,000.00

HOUSE OF GLASS, GLASS INSTALL AND DOOR REPAIR $3,042.00

JAMES VALLEY NURSERY, FOOTBALL FIELD MAINTENANCE – LHC STEP 1 $1,117.33

SIGN PRO, FOOTBALL SIGN – BUCKS LOGO $2,820.00

Fund Total: $33,449.07

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

CHS, PROPANE $70.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD/MILK $73.80

GREATMATS CORPORATION, BORDER RAMP FOR FLOOR TILES $72.11

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $1,338.03

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $254.22

Fund Total: $1,928.04

Checking Account Total: $73,949.87

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $37.03

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $24.64

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD/MILK $784.68

KROHMER PLUMBING, SINK REPAIR $534.69

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $7,455.01

SCHOOL NUTRITION ASSOCIATION SOUTH DAKOTA, FOOD SERVICE CONFERENCE 2025 $175.00

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,380.93

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES AND FOOD $74.17

Fund Total: $10,466.15

Checking Account Total: $10,466.15

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

SCHLENKER, KADIN, REIMBURSE – DRAMA SUPPLIES $138.04

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES AND FOOD $57.76

Fund Total: $195.80

Checking Account Total: $195.80

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that the block schedule for next year is complete. Mr. Weber also updated the Board that there has been some interest in high school girls softball (fast-pitch) – which is a sanctioned sport through South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA). Mr. Weber will be doing some more research on the details of this sport. Mr. Weber sent out an After School Program survey and will be compiling results to see if there is enough interest to move forward with plans to run an After School Program. Lastly, Mr. Weber updated that he plans to again help serve “Web” Dogs to the students on the last day of school.

Mrs. Jensen updated that all state testing is complete, and results will be given during the district’s June meeting. Mrs. Jensen updated with end of year happenings, including field trips for the elementary classes, an assembly sponsored by Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club (WEPC), and a sneak peek for the sixth graders to tour the high school end to get familiar with where they will be going next year for seventh grade.

Mrs. King updated that paperwork and IEPs are complete and senior paperwork is ready to be filed for the end of year.

Mr. Bruce updated that one bus is still being worked on. Mr. Bruce also updated that the school’s new minibus is still on order for August. Mr. Bruce updated that the kitchen and kitchen staff have had a great year. Mr. Bruce and the kitchen staff would like to thank Laura Conrad at Sanborn Central for being willing to help store food in June when the school’s electricity will be out for a week.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve a special school board meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. for 2024-25 school year budget supplements and 2025-26 strategic planning. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve two new kitchen ovens from Culinex in the amount of $40,880.59. (NOTE: Three bids were received, which includes set up, training, etc. Woonsocket School was awarded a $25,000 grant that will be used with profit of selling the old oven to replace much of the cost.) Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved to surplus the old kitchen Vulcan brand oven and CMA dishwasher. Motion carried.

It was moved by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the quote from Davis Construction for a kitchen expansion remodel in the amount of $75,715. (NOTE: Three quotes were submitted.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve a stipend for Sarah Jensen for helping with the fifth/sixth grade volleyball season for $150.00. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the resignation of Dayna Rodriguez as National Honor Society advisor. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the following as coaches starting in the 2025-26 seasons:

a. Dayna Rodriguez – Junior High Volleyball – $3,350;

b. Sarah Jensen – High School Assistant Volleyball – $4,280;

c. Krista Robinson – High School Head Girls Basketball – $5,200;

Motion carried.

Motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved to adopt policy GCDB: Criminal Background Checks, as part of the Woonsocket School Board Policy manual. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to hire C. Eagle Construction – in the amount of $8,000 – for two concrete projects around the school. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the purchase of 25 Chromebooks with licensing from Riverside Technologies in the amount of $29,625 for the 2025-26 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the following votes for the SDHSAA election ballots:

a. Small School Board Rep – Billy Clanton;

b. East River At Large Rep – Brittany Eide;

c. Division I Rep – Steve Moore;

d. Division III Rep – Chad Allison;

e. Amendment #1, #2, #3, #4, #5 – all Yes vote;

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL 1-25-2(1) – out at 12:45 p.m. – in at 1:41 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, May 9, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 1:42 p.m. on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on May 22, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $134.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ41-2tb