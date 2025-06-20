By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on June 9th, 2025, in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Rebecca Grassel. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Armondo Rodriguez, Jason Bruce, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved the June 9th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular Board meeting held on May 9th, 2025, were approved as presented on a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims and the May 2025 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $569,978.45; Add receipts: Taxes $179,220.96; Interest $2,863.16; Admissions $25.00; Pupil Activities $0.00; Other local $375.62; State Aid $137,459.00; Federal Grants Receivable $200.00; Other State $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $890,122.19; less disbursements $227,187.70; Cash balance: $662,934.49; less accounts transfer $0.00; Fund balance: $662,934.49.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,424,874.39; Add receipts: Taxes $260,022.43; Interest $2,816.05; Other local $0.00; Federal Grants Receivable $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,687,712.87; less disbursements $33,449.07; Cash balance: $1,654,263.80; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,654,263.80.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $460,462.36: Add receipts: Taxes $148,038.55; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $608,500.91; less disbursements $38,399.81; Cash balance: $570,101.10; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $570,101.10.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $26,309.95; Add receipts: Interest $30.50; Adult receipts $1,146.90; Pupil receipts $12,409.58; Other local $379.60; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $10,158.98; Total to be accounted for: $50,435.51; less disbursements $20,477.40; Cash balance: $29,958.11; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $29,958.11.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $37,773.40; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Student tuition $19,679.68; Total to be accounted for: $57,453.08; less disbursements $30,072.91; Cash balance: $27,380.17; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $27,380.17.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $32,689.08; Add receipts: Interest $31.18; Pupil activities $0.00; Other local $1,618.50; Total to be accounted for: $34,338.76; less disbursements $5,310.56; Fund balance: $29,028.20.

Salaries and benefits for the month of May 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $188,614.94

Special Education: $38,399.81

Food Service: $10,011.25

Enterprise #53: $28,141.87

GENERAL FUND

2ND & BLOOM FLOWER SHOP, SPRING CONCERT AND GRADUATION FLOWERS $270.98

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CELL PHONE HOLDER- TAPE – SUPPLIES $133.51

AT&T, CELL PHONE $129.94

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, ANNUAL CHECKOUT OF FIRE ALARM SYSTEMS $1,324.00

BUDDE SEPTIC TANK, SANITARY SERVICE $330.00

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMEN, KLUDT, & BURNS LLP, LEGAL FEES $123.60

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $183.34

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE COURSE (1) $240.00

CROSSROADS HOTEL & EVENTS CENTER, HURON, GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE B’S – LODGING $5,395.00

CROSSROADS HOTEL WATERTOWN, STATE GOLF LODGING $1,023.92

EXPRESS 2, GAS $193.61

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $879.04

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES AND ENTRY FEES $202.27

GARAGE, THE, GRADUATION FLOWERS $210.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $2,356.01

HOUSE OF GLASS, DOOR CLOSERS (2) $828.73

HURON WELDING, SIDEWALK DRAIN GRATE $863.19

[IMPREST FUND:

BROADLAND CREEK GOLF COURSE, JVC GOLF MEET (V) $90.00

BROADLAND CREEK GOLF COURSE, REGION GOLF FEES 2025 $80.00

CASH, STATE GOLF MEAL MONEY 2025 $676.00

CASH, STATE TRACK MEAL MONEY 2025 $998.00

DE SMET HIGH SCHOOL, VARSITY GOLF MEET $80.00

DE SMET HIGH SCHOOL, VARSITY GOLF MEET $80.00

MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE, JUNIOR HIGH GOLF – MEMORIAL COURSE HURON $90.00

MILLER SCHOOL, MILLER JUNIOR HIGH/JUNIOR VARSITY GOLF (MAY 2, 2025) $50.00

NORTHERN LINKS GOLF COURSE, BALTIC INVITATIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENT $100.00

USD, CONTINUING EDUCATION REGISTRATION FEE – BAND $215.00

UNITED STATES POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE – STAMPS (600) $438.00

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, VARSITY GOLF INVITE $120.00

TOTAL IMPREST FEES (GOLF FEES – STATE TRACK – STAMPS): $3,017.00]

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL, WHEEL AND MOWER BLADE $90.05

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,927.12

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MUDDY CUP, THE, GOLF – INDOOR PRACTICE $768.00

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS, ROUND VALVE BOX $117.66

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $7,034.23

OLSEN, RICK, REGION GOLF MARKER – REIMBURSE GAS $140.18

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE AND CAR WASH $27.80

PONY HILLS COUNTRY CLUB, SCW GOLF 2025 SEASON $500.00

POPPLERS MUSIC, INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC $154.80

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., SUPPLIES $544.20

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, FY2025 SHARED STAFF AND COACHES $52,551.47

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS AND NOTICES $599.88

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $170.74

SCHMIEDT, DARIN, REIMBURSE – WIPER BLADES $53.08

South Dakota High School Activities Association, 2024-25 RULE BOOKS $120.00

SIGNATURE PLUS, AWARDS $2,722.10

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $39.10

Fund Total: $102,865.65

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,162.89

DAVIS CONSTRUCTION, KITCHEN REMODEL $33,390.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, GOBO PROJECTOR – GYM $1,265.24

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRES – NAVIGATOR $999.46

Fund Total: $36,817.59

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $630.23

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL – SIX VISITS $868.32

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, FY2025 SHARED STAFF $38,420.46

Fund Total: $39,919.01

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $80.94

CHS, PROPANE $70.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $36.04

EXPRESS 2, GAS $31.82

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $39.94

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $2,058.02

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

WHITE, BOBBI, CPR TRAINING – 1 CPR CARD $6.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $321.21

Fund Total: $2,763.85

Checking Account Total: $182,366.10

FOOD SERVICE

BEEKMAN, SCOTT, LUNCH REFUND $10.90

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $98.31

BOTT, JOANNA, LUNCH REFUND $8.70

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $38.81

DRAMSTADS REFRIGERATION, REPAIR $216.75

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $287.30

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPAIR $275.51

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $2,258.67

RASSEL, JOEL, LUNCH REFUND $42.60

REINDL, SHEA, LUNCH REFUND $1.50

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLE PROGRAM $333.25

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $6.90

Fund Total: $3,579.20

Checking Account Total: $3,579.20

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

ACT EDUCATION CORP, ACT TEST (10) $532.50

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, PROM SUPPLIES $116.35

Fund Total: $648.85

Checking Account Total: $648.85

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report including the preliminary budget and the wage schedule for 2025-26. The auditors will be at the school the week of June 30th.

Mr. Weber updated that the grass on the football field appears to be coming in. They will keep a close eye on it in case it needs additional maintenance.

Mr. Bruce updated that buses have been returned from being serviced. Mr. Bruce updated that the kitchen remodel is going well.

Mrs. Jensen updated that Mrs. Kohlmeyer and she spent last week working on the application for the ELA-SD (Elevating Literacy Across South Dakota) grant. Awarded schools will be announced later in the summer. Mrs. Jensen also updated that she is working on the Title and Consolidated Application grants for the 2025-26 school year.

Mr. Rodriguez said that this past golf season was the co-ops most successful with having four golfers qualify for the state tournament that was held June 2nd and 3rd in Watertown. Mr. Rodriguez is working on compiling data to be presented to the Board at the strategic planning meeting later in June.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approves the 2025-26 salary schedule. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approves the 2025-26 preliminary budget and set the annual budget hearing for July 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the school board room during the July regular school board meeting. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, that the Board approves Associated School Boards of South Dakota membership for the 2025-26 school year. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approves the surplus of old band equipment: two Timpani Drums and one Samick Piano. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approves AnnaBella Fry’s resignation as SPED Aide and Birth to PreK-4 Teacher. The board would like to thank AnnaBella for her service to the District. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approves Janell Boschee’s resignation as part-time Birth to PreK-4 Teacher. The board would like to thank Janell for her service to the District. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the hire of Jayden Melillo as full-time SPED Aide at $15.75 per hour (salary of $20,672.75 for 2025-26 school year). (NOTE: Jayden is planning to become a certified teacher by the end of this summer.) Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approves Michael Schmitz’s resignation as summer workout coach. (NOTE: Coach Schmitz will continue to do workouts for all the football co-op schools on his own time.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the invoice from Davis Construction in the amount of $33,390.00. This is the first payment towards the kitchen remodel. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approves the following vote for the SDHSAA runoff election for East River At-Large Representative: Brittany Eide. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve one new dishwasher from Culinex in the amount of $5,689.46. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the June 9th, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 7:46 p.m., on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

