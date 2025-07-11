By: admin

Published July 11, 2025, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on June 24th, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in Mr. Olsen’s classroom. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Becca Grassel, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Brooke King, Armondo Rodriguez, Jason Bruce, and Sarah Swenson. The meeting was called to order at 11:00 a.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the June 24th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the 2024-2025 budget supplements as follows:

GENERAL FUND

From reserve balance to:

Elementary Instruction $44,389.18

Secondary Instruction $29,491.15

Fiscal Services $9,965.26

Operations and Maintenance $54,949.67

Contracted Bus Services $13,892.76

Combined Activities $11,375.95

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

No Supplements.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

No Supplements.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

No supplements.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

Birth to 3-PreK Instruction $92,198.75

Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the Capital Outlay Certificate ACH payment to First Bank & Trust in the amount of $157,850.00 as per the debt service schedule. Payment will be sent via ACH on July 10, 2025 (payment is due July 15, 2025).

Discussion was held regarding strategic planning for the 2025-26 school year.

With no further business to come before the Board, the June 24th, 2025, special school board meeting was adjourned at 2:22 p.m. on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on July 10, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $23.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.