Published August 1, 2025

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on July 14th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Todd Olinger and Rebecca Grassel were absent. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen, Brooke King, Rick Olsen, Jordan Von Eye, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the July 14th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular Board meeting held on June 9th, 2025, and the Special Board Meeting minutes from June 24th, 2025, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims and the June 2025 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $662,614.49; Add receipts: Taxes $28,199.33; Interest $3,115.10; Admissions $0.00; Other local $527.13; State $142,821.25; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $837,277.30; Less disbursements $150,672.18; Plus transferred in $0.00; Cash balance: $686,605.12; Less contracts and accounts payable $244,876.34; Plus accounts receivable $101,739.86; Fund Balance: $543,468.64.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,654,263.80: Add receipts: Taxes $45,355.56; Interest $2,732.06; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,702,351.42; Less disbursements $33,028.59; Cash balance: $1,669,322.83; Less accounts payable $0.00; Plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,669,322.83.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $570,101.10; Add receipts: Taxes $25,815.03; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $595,916.13; less disbursements $78,001.60; Cash balance: $517,914.53; Less contracts and accounts payable $71,673.58; Plus accounts receivable $42,555.00; Fund balance: $488,795.95.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $29,958.11; Add receipts: Interest $34.87; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $92.56; Other local $375.37; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $6,173.95; Total to be accounted for: $36,634.86; less disbursements $12,616.56; Cash balance: $24,018.30; Less contracts/accounts payable $17,298.70; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $6,719.60.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $27,380.17; Add receipts: Student tuition $14,575.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $41,955.17; Less disbursements $29,900.87; Plus transfer in $0.00; Cash balance: $12,054.30; Less contracts/accounts payable $17,825.00; Plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $(5,770.70).

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $29,348.20; Add receipts: Interest $27.46; Pupil activities $1,000.00; Other $3,017.00; Total to be accounted for: $33,392.66; Less disbursements $1,039.18; Plus transfer in $0.00; Fund balance $32,353.48.

Salaries and benefits for the month of June 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $181,906.81

Special Education: $38,082.59

Food Service: $9,101.06

Enterprise #53: $27,137.02

GENERAL FUND

AGTEGRA, CHEMICAL $51.25

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BINDERS $7.59

Associated School Boards of South Dakota, 2025-26 DUES $963.15

AT&T, CELL PHONE $116.76

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, FIRE ALARM SYSTEM SERVICE $683.67

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, FILTERS $359.98

BEST WESTERN PLUS LAKEVIEW, LODGING – TECH CONFERENCE $243.98

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $5,455.82

CEDAR SHORE, LODGING – ENGLISH CONFERENCE $284.44

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $227.50

D&L SERVICE, MOWER MAINTENANCE $210.00

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE FIXTURES – GYM $703.67

DOUBLE D BODY SHOP, REPAIR WINDOW CHIPS (FOUR VEHICLES) $377.00

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, LLC, SECURITY CAMERA MAINTENANCE $818.21

EXPRESS 2, GAS $47.50

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $368.52

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, STATE GOLF – HEJA APP $2,466.63

GRAVES-IT SOLUTIONS, TECH SERVICE SUPPORT – 2025-26 YEAR $1,800.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $404.85

HOUSE OF GLASS, DOOR LOCKBODY $258.82

HURON WELDING, REPAIR – TABLE LEGS $35.00

[IMPREST FUND:

BURKE SCHOOL DISTRICT, GOLF – CLASS B CLASSIC 2025 $214.16

ELKTON HIGH SCHOOL, REGION 2B GOLF EXPENSES $56.17

US POST OFFICE, POST OFFICE BOX RENEWAL – 12 MONTHS $120.00

TOTAL GOLF FEES – PO BOX RENTAL: $390.33]

MENARDS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $588.49

NAPA AUTO PARTS, TARP STRAPS $105.36

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $6,143.81

PREFERRED PRINTING, EIGHTH GRADE DIPLOMA – REPRINT $7.66

RIDDELL-ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL HELMET SHIELDS $339.35

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – SUMP DRAIN $45.97

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS AND NOTICES $1,350.71

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICE $186.83

SPORTBOARDZ, RECORD UPDATES $40.50

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $332.38

Fund Total: $25,841.83

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,162.89

CULINEX, LLC, DISHWASHER AND OVEN – COMBI ELECTRIC – FINAL PAYMENT $26,645.05

DAVIS CONSTRUCTION, KITCHEN REMODEL $33,390.00

DB ELECTRIC, ELECTRICAL WORK – NEW KITCHEN OVEN $3,143.58

FIRST BANK & TRUST, CAPITAL OUTLAY CERTIFICATE DEBT PAYMENT $157,850.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., FOOTBALL PANTS – SHARED WITH WESSINGTON SPRINGS AND SANBORN CENTRAL $5,700.00

HILLYARD, FLOOR SCRUBBER REPAIR AND PARTS REPLACED $2,381.29

MEYER MODERNIZING, GUTTER INSTALL $1,450.00

MOBYMAX LLC, ONLINE ELEMENTARY SCIENCE CURRICULUM $0.00

RENAISSANCE LEARNING INC., SITE LICENSE – FASTBRIDGE $1,604.75

RIDDELL-ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL JERSEYS – SHARED WITH WESSINGTON SPRINGS AND SANBORN CENTRAL $12,568.70

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, LAPTOPS (25) $33,965.00

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE INSTALL $10,890.77

SHI INTERNATIONAL, WINDOWS SITE LICENSE $2,089.24

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC., FINANCIAL SOFTWARE RENEWAL $4,350.00

THORNTON FLOORING, CARPET INSTALL – BAND ROOM $5,642.94

Fund Total: $302,834.21

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

CHS, PROPANE $10.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $177.34

EXPRESS 2, GAS $497.38

KARL’S, DISHWASHER REPAIR $120.00

MENARDS, DAYCARE SUPPLIES $21.16

RUNNINGS SUPPLY INC., SUMP DRAIN $7.97

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICE $119.88

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $298.08

Fund Total: $1,251.81

Checking Account Total: $329,927.85

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. The auditors were at the school the week before the Fourth of July.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board on the new election laws which permit a school board to hold their annual election on one of only two dates in June or November. Mr. Weber updated that four applications have been received for the daycare positions. Interviews will be scheduled soon. Mr. Weber updated that the grass on the football field has continued to come up nicely; however, he is proposing that practice be scheduled at all three schools throughout each week so as not to damage the grass.

Mrs. Jensen updated that she and a few other teachers have training courses that they will be attending. Mrs. Jensen has completed the school supply list and will be sending it out to parents. Mrs. Jensen updated that the consolidated application and comprehensive plan for the state was completed the end of June.

Mrs. King updated that she has all case loads split for next year as well as materials prepared. She is working on completing all schedules.

Mr. Bruce updated that he has had a few parents already calling to inquire about bus routes for the upcoming school year.

Jordan Von Eye presented to the board to inquire about the possibility of a paid volleyball coaching position as opposed to a volunteer position.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL 1-25-2(1) – out at 7:37 p.m. – in at 8:27 p.m. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the board approved the 2025-26 Woonsocket Comprehensive Plan. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to officially adjourn the 2024-2025 Board of Education, approve Superintendent Weber as temporary Board Chair. Motion carried.

Swearing in Ceremony: Rikki Ohlrogge.

The Board approved to elect Jason White as Board Chair for 2025-2026, on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

The Board approved to elect Lisa Snedeker as Vice Chair for 2025-2026 on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Jason White. Motion carried.

The Board approved the following appointments for 2025-2026 on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge:

Negotiations Committee – Todd Olinger and Rikki Ohlrogge;

Buildings and Grounds Committee – Jason White and Rebecca Grassel;

Vocational Agriculture Representative – Lisa Snedeker;

James Valley Educational Consortium Co-op Representative – Superintendent Rod Weber;

Legislative District Representative/Associated School Boards of South Dakota Delegate/LAN Delegate – Lisa Snedeker;

Motion carried.

Based upon the provisions of South Dakota Codified Law, the Woonsocket Board of Education shall now review the state’s open meetings law.

After holding a public hearing based on the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Woonsocket Board of Education approved adoption of the 2025-2026 school budget on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

The following designations for 2025-2026 were approved on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Jason White:

• Designate First National Bank and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union as the school district’s official depositories. Insurance Agent of record is Hegg Insurance.

• Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the Director of all federal programs of the Woonsocket School District.

• Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the school system’s student advisor and truancy officer.

• Designate Rodney Freeman as the 2025-2026 school district’s attorney of record.

• Designate Sarah Swenson as the school’s authorized representative to both SDRS and Insurance Groups as well as the school district’s custodian of accounts.

• Establish the date and time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. in the Board room.

• Establish the Board Member’s per diem and mileage at $100.00 per regular and special meetings. The Board Chair will receive $110.00 per meeting. (Note: South Dakota max per diem is $166.)

Motion carried.

The following items of business were approved on a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge:

• Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather or other matters affecting school or staff.

• Adopt the following order of business for the 2025-2026 Board of Education:

1) Call to order/Pledge of Allegiance;

2) Additional agenda items;

3) Approval of agenda;

4) Approval of the minutes;

5) Visitors to the board meeting;

6) Financial reports/bills/governance;

7) Reports and discussion items;

8) Old business;

9) New business;

10) Adjournment.

• Adopt Robert’s Rules of Order (Revised) as the official governing document for Board of Education meetings.

• Approve the Assurance of Compliance Standards for all Federal and State programs.

• Approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the Woonsocket School District’s newspaper of record.

• Approve state travel rates per diem allowance with overnight stay, effective July 1, 2025:

1) $10.00 for breakfast – staff;

2) $12.00 for lunch – staff;

3) $15.00 for supper – staff;

4) Lodging is cost plus tax;

5) Students qualifying for state events with overnight stay receive $12.00 per meal.

• Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to approve and sign open enrollment requests for the 2025-26 school year.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the following fee schedule for the 2025-26 school year:

• Admission prices: Students (K-12) $3.00; Adults – $5.00; Doubleheaders – Students (K-12) – $4.00; Adults – $6.00

• Breakfast and Hot Lunch

1) Breakfast: $2.20;

2) Hot Lunch: PreK-6 – $3.00, 7-8 – $3.20, 9-12 – $3.25.

• Lunches that are not federally funded in 2025-26 below:

1) Adult Lunch – $4.90, Staff Breakfast – $3.05;

2) Level one entrée (seconds portion) – $1.50, level two entrée (seconds) – $2.00;

3) Ala carte prices are separate and are available at the district office.

• Instrument Rent: $10.00 summer, $25.00 academic year

• Bus Driver Training: $50.00

• Complimentary Passes: 65 years or older, Employees (family), Board (family), Superintendent discretion

• Season Passes: Adults $45.00, Students $25.00, Family $85.00 (includes children K-12) • Driver’s Education: $250.00 per session, retake – $125.00, out of district students – $350.00 • Preschool Rates: PreK3 $50 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday), PreK4 $100 per month (Monday-Friday) or $60 per month (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

• Mileage Reimbursement: South Dakota state rate.

• Substitute Teacher Pay: Non-certified – $110.00, Certified – $120.00, Long term (after five consecutive days) – $130.00

• Election Official Pay: $125.00 per day

• Officials Pay:

1) Clock/Shot clock – $40.00 Varsity, $25.00 JV; Official Book – $40.00 Varsity; Announcer – $40.00 Varsity; Video – $15 per game;

2) Basketball Referee – Grade School (fifth-eighth) – $40.00; ninth and Junior Varsity – $50.00; Junior Varsity/Varsity – $115.00 Doubleheader Varsity – $145.00 and mileage (state rate) or ride time for $0.18 per mile;

3) Volleyball Line Judging – $50.00 per night, Grade School (fifth-eighth) – $40, $110.00/tournament; Volleyball Official – Junior Varsity/Varsity – $110.00 plus mileage (state rate) or ride time for $0.18 per mile;

4) Football Referee – Junior High – $40.00, Junior Varsity – $50.00, Varsity – $150.00 plus mileage (state rate) or ride time for $0.18 per mile;

5) Golf Official Scorer/Marker – $110.00.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve membership in SDUSA for the 2025-2026 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the 2025-26 Woonsocket School Consolidated Application (federal funds). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, authorize Sarah Swenson to obtain fuel oil quotes for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, to be considered at the regular August meeting. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Carie Fry as the After-School Director for a stipend of $2,000.00 and set the hourly pay for workers at $16.00 per hour. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve Trent Bruce from DGR engineering to plan, design, and quote an expansion to the school’s football practice field facility. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved a quote from Green Eggs & Ram for two new projectors with installation in the amount of $5,586.98. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the July 14th, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m. on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

