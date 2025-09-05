By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on August 13th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Todd Olinger, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Becca Grassel. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armondo Rodriguez, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented and two additional items. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on July 14th, 2025, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the July 2025 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $686,605.12; Add receipts: Taxes $3,082.38; Interest $3,235.83; Other local $9,317.27; State $139,077.00; Federal $79,993.44. Total to be accounted for: $921,311.04; less disbursements $185,320.76; Cash balance: $735,990.28; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $122,438.04; plus accounts receivable $14,110.87; Fund balance: $627,663.11.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,669,322.83; Add receipts: Taxes $2,769.58; Interest $2,830.00; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,674,922.41; less disbursements $302,834.21; Cash balance: $1,372,088.20; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,372,088.20.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $517,914.53; Add receipts: Taxes $1,576.40; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $42,555.00; Total to be accounted for: $562,045.93; less disbursements $35,836.75; Cash balance: $526,209.18; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $35,836.84; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $490,372.34.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $24,018.30; Add receipts: Interest $29.30; Pupil receipts $440.34; Adult receipts $0.00; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $24,487.94; less disbursements $8,649.44.00; Cash balance: $15,838.50; Less contracts/accounts payable $8,649.26; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $7,189.24.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $12,054.30; Add receipts: Student tuition $15,795.40; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $27,849.70; Less disbursements $38,096.86; Plus transfer in $0.00; Cash balance: $(10,247.16); Less contracts/accounts payable $8,912.48; Plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $(19,159.64).

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $32,353.48; Add receipts: Interest $32.91; Pupil activities $11,521.00; Other local $390.33; Total to be accounted for: $44,297.72; less disbursements $8,397.87; Fund balance: $35,899.85.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $159,382.67

Special Education: $35,836.75

Food Service: $8,649.44

Enterprise #53: $36,845.05

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, HIGH SCHOOL – ELEMENTARY – OFFICE – BAND SUPPLIES $5,815.45

AT&T, CELL PHONE $86.71

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, LABOR – SERVICE FIRE ALARM SYSTEM $538.78

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, AIR CONDITIONER MAINTENANCE $229.74

BROADCAST MUSIC, INC., MUSIC LICENSE $187.23

BRUCE, JESSICA, REIMBURSE – CERTIFICATE RENEWAL (WEA AGREEMENT) $250.00

CBH CONFERENCE, CBH CONFERENCE DUES 2025-26 $150.00

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMEN, KLUDT, & BURNS LLP, AUDIT LETTER FEE $166.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $132.29

DLD TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, K-12 SITE LICENSE – WEB FILTERING $3,164.00

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, LLC, SECURITY CAMERA MAINTENANCE $173.76

EXPRESS 2, GAS $183.34

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $77.08

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, DRAIN PUMP AND LODGING – BAND CONFERENCE $224.00

G&R CONTROLS, SERVICE CALL – SYSTEM RESTORE $165.00

GOPHER SPORTS, PE EQUIPMENT $453.72

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, TECH SERVICE SUPPORT $625.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., FOOTBALL SUPPLIES $2,511.08

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $2,305.23

HOWARD SCHOOL, MUSIC STANDS $50.00

[IMPREST FUND:

South Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education, ACTE CONFERENCE 2025 $335.00

TOTAL IMPREST: $335.00]

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC., INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC $378.29

KO’S PRO SERVICE, REPLACE SENSOR $73.50

MIDWEST FIRE & SAFETY, FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE $956.50

MITCHELL AREA SUPERINTENDENTS ASSOCIATION, SUPERINTENDENT DUES 2025-26 $100.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, BELTS $133.96

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS, WATER STATION FILTERS $569.40

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $6,955.69

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $12.90

PIONEER MANUFACTURING/PIONEER ATHLETICS, STRIPING PAINT $1,240.03

RAMKOTA, LODGING – Association of School Business Officials SPRING CONFERENCE $234.00

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $27.96

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS AND NOTICES $721.70

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $541.82

SCHOLASTIC, ELEMENTARY MAGAZINES $1,193.75

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, ELEMENTARY AND JUNIOR HIGH/HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $361.60

SOUTH DAKOTA UNITED SCHOOLS ASSOCIATION, MEMBERSHIP DUES 2025-26 $500.00

TEACHER DIRECT, TITLE SUPPLIES $545.03

TRAINING ROOM, TRAINING/ATHLETIC ROOM SUPPLIES $1,235.53

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $37.15

Fund Total: $34,068.32

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,162.89

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SHOP – FLOOR JACK/PLOTTER PRINTER $2,575.98

BSN SPORTS, GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL UNIFORMS $7,657.00

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUEST #15 $40,177.46

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE GYM LIGHTS AND INSTALL FIXTURES $1,028.09

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, DRAIN PUMP $1,106.76

GENERATION GENIUS, ONLINE CURRICULUM $1,295.00

LEARNING WITHOUT TEARS, ELEMENTARY CURRICULUM $733.10

MYSTERY SCIENCE c/o DISCOVERY EDUCATION, INC., ONLINE ELEMENTARY SCIENCE CURRICULUM $999.00

RON’S BIKE SHOP, NEW LOCK – KNOB – LEVER $1,776.00

TAYLOR MUSIC, CONCERT BASS DRUM $8,914.00

Fund Total: $67,425.28

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SPED SUPPLIES $1,742.48

Fund Total: $1,742.48

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $45.50

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $653.20

Fund Total: $818.58

Checking Account Total: $104,054.66

FOOD SERVICE

DRAMSTADS REFRIGERATION, FREEZER AND COOLER REPAIR $739.22

EDUCATIONAL BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGY, 12-MONTH SUPPORT $450.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $939.12

Fund Total: $2,128.34

Checking Account Total: $2,128.34

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report.

Mr. Weber updated that the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Convention that was held in Sioux Falls went well. Mr. Weber updated that the new minibus will be arriving. He also updated that along with the administration team, they are working on getting quotes for some new playground equipment. Lastly, Mr. Weber informed the Board that this year the school district is up for Department of Education Accreditation and their Special Education Review.

Mrs. Jensen updated that she and other teachers attended reading training. They are also contemplating switching morning recess time to allow for more quality time in the classroom.

Mrs. King updated that she has completed all schedules for the year. She is also implementing training opportunities for the paraprofessionals throughout the year which will be beneficial for the paraprofessionals as well as the students.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approves a lane change for Charley Larson from BA+15 to BA+30 ($1,000). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve the 2025-26 Elementary, High School, Staff, and Athletic handbooks. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the quote for #2 fuel oil from Brooks Oil Co. for $2.544 per gallon delivered. Other quotes received were from: Total Oil – $2.64 per gallon and CHS – $2.65 per gallon. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve G&R to replace the existing Dell PC for the HVAC operating systems in the amount of $5,930. (NOTE: This was damaged by the storm in July and submitted to insurance.) Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approves the operating transfer of $75,000 from General Fund to Fund 53. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Becca Grassel, to table the following item: Approve of adding a new policy for volunteer coaching. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the following pre-school/daycare workers at $15.75 per hour: Shannon Linn (full-time), Aleya Fry (full-time), and Amanda Kilcoin (part-time). (Two started on July 31, 2025.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve Adult Lunch price at $5.15. (NOTE: The federally mandated prices were not updated at the time of the Board’s July meeting.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve Larson Brothers Roofing quote of $7,632.42 to repair the roof on the daycare building that was damaged during the storm. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the August 13, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:24 p.m., on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on September 4, 2025