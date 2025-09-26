By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on September 8, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, Becca Grassel and Rikki Ohlrogge. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armondo Rodriguez, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on August 13, 2025, were approved as presented on a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved a recess to tour the daycare building with Carie Fry. Recess out at 7:02 p.m. Returned at 7:40 p.m. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the August 2025 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $735,990.28; Add receipts: Taxes $19,969.66; Interest $3,014.74; Other local $15.00; State $139,077.00; Federal $20,480.00. Total to be accounted for: $918,546.68; less disbursements $71,384.79; less transfers $75,000; Cash balance: $772,161.89; less contracts and accounts payable $122,438.04; plus accounts receivable $14,110.87; Fund balance: $663,834.72.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,372,088.20; Add receipts: Taxes $9,783.78; Interest $2,837.12; Other local $0.00; Federal: $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,384,709.10; less disbursements $67,425.28; Cash balance: $1,317,283.82; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,317,283.82.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $526,209.18; Add receipts: Taxes $5,582.53; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $531,791.71; less disbursements $1,698.68; Cash balance: $530,093.03; Less contracts and accounts payable $35,836.84; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $494,256.19.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $15,838.50; Add receipts: Interest $22.73; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $10,540.63; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $26,401.86; less disbursements $2,128.34; Cash balance: $24,273.52; Less contracts/accounts payable $8,649.26; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $15,624.26.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $(10,247.16); Add receipts: Student Tuition $22,069.21; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $11,822.05; less disbursements $23,165.67; plus transfers $75,000; Cash balance: $63,656.38; Less contracts/accounts payable $8,912.48; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $54,743.90.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $35,899.85; Add receipts: Interest $33.89; Pupil activities $1,950.00; Other local $335.00; Total to be accounted for: $38,218.74; less disbursements $3,115.10; Fund balance: $35,103.64.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $159,679.51

Special Education: $35,793.04

Food Service: $8,649.26

Enterprise #53: $31,259.57

GENERAL FUND

A-1 ROOFING & INSULATION, SERVICE CALL – REPAIR CUTS RUBBER MEMBRANE $459.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, PAPER – SUPPLIES – FAX MACHINE $3,056.57

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARD OF SOUTH DAKOTA, CONFERENCE FEES – LODGING $808.51

AT&T, CELL PHONE $602.43

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, SMOKE/HEAT DETECTOR $176.87

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, FILTERS $303.23

BIO CORPORATION, HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE SUPPLIES $278.30

EXPRESS 2, GAS $66.75

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $746.38

FENWORKS, INC., E-SPORTS FEE 2025-26 SEASON $1,250.00

FOOS, GARRETT AND JOLYNN, REIMBURSEMENT – BUSHES $506.40

G&R CONTROLS, SENSOR $183.46

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, TECH SERVICE SUPPORT $125.00

HILLYARD, SUPPLIES $31.96

HOUSE OF GLASS, SURFACE CLOSER (2) $811.12

IMPACT APPLICATIONS, INC., ONE YEAR – CONCUSSION TESTS SHARED WITH SANBORN CENTRAL $800.00

[IMPREST FUND:

COUNCIL ON COLLEGE ADMISSIONS, FALL WORKSHOP 2025 $55.00

MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT, CROSS COUNTRY FEE $50.00

TOTAL IMPREST FUND: $105.00]

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,245.68

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – TAURUS $150.70

LARSON, GARRETT, REIMBURSE – COACHING CLASS $35.00

MCLEODS, CHECKS $174.35

MENARDS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $641.34

NAPA AUTO PARTS, BELTS $369.88

NASCO, HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $162.85

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $6,161.09

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $18.22

POPPLERS MUSIC, VOCAL MUSIC $75.40

RODRIGUEZ, DAYNA, REIMBURSE – COACHING CLASS $35.00

RON’S BIKE SHOP, SERVICE CALL – REINSTALL LOCKS $495.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $91.00

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $528.08

SCHLICHT, SHELLEY, REIMBURSE – COACHING CLASS $35.00

SCHMITZ, MICHAEL, REIMBURSE – FOOTBALL SUPPLIES $88.28

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $1,791.86

SHERATON, LODGING – ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SOUTH DAKOTA CONFERENCE $695.00

UNIVERSITY OF OREGON, SWIS APP – BEHAVIOR MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE $400.00

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $312.34

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $142.21

Fund Total: $41,385.36

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,162.89

A-1 ROOFING & INSULATION, ROOF REPAIR DUE TO STORM DAMAGE $126,891.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHAIRS – BOARD ROOM $1,103.92

APS, GYM FLOOR RECOAT $2,950.00

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, BLOWER MOTOR – FAN REPAIR $2,188.34

DAVIS CONSTRUCTION, KITCHEN REMODEL $6,434.42

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., CHEVROLET COLLINS 14 PASSENGER BUS $99,500.00

KROHMER PLUMBING, KITCHEN PLUMBING $7,057.48

LARSON BROTHERS ROOFING, ROOF REPAIR – DAYCARE BUILDING $8,051.44

MOBYMAX LLC, KINDERGARTEN THROUGH EIGHTH ONLINE CURRICULUM $2,228.00

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $820.00

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHION, FOOTBALL CHEER UNIFORMS $2,723.30

Fund Total: $261,110.79

SPECIAL EDUCATION

POTRAMENT, REBECCA, REIMBURSE – LESSON PIX LICENSE $36.00

SONOVA USA INC., TOUCHSCREEN MIC (2) $4,230.65

Fund Total: $4,266.65

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, PRE-K BOOK – SMOKE DETECTOR $73.35

CHS, PROPANE $214.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $22.76

MENARDS, DAYCARE REMODEL SUPPLIES $156.95

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $2,097.62

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $660.61

Fund Total: $3,345.17

Checking Account Total: $310,107.97

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, USB ADAPTER $8.99

BARTEL, JESSICA, REIMBURSE – TRAVEL – FOOD SERVICE CONFERENCE $638.76

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $190.10

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $298.65

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, FOOD $415.20

MIDWEST FIRE & SAFETY, HOOD FILTER $290.00

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $10,779.87

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $465.85

Fund Total: $13,087.42

Checking Account Total: $13,087.42

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, BAND TRIP – ORCHESTRA TICKETS AND PARKING $817.00

MOODY, KAMI, REIMBURSE – FOOTBALL SUPPLIES $228.41

SCHMITZ, MICHAEL, REIMBURSE – FOOTBALL SUPPLIES $108.54

Fund Total: $1,153.95

Checking Account Total: $1,153.95

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. Calls are scheduled for later in the week with SD FIT as well as with Hegg Insurance to go over coverage updates.

Mr. Weber updated that with the new phone system, the school is still waiting for the intercoms to be hooked up. After inquiries from Santel and Ban-Coe (the company providing the old intercom system), it has been determined that there is a possibility the circuit board was fried during a power outage. Ban-Coe is sending a tech to the school to further investigate. Regardless, due to the age of the speaker, it will need to be replaced.

Mr. Rodriguez reported that he has been working on getting quotes for playground equipment that has been discussed as of late. Mr. Rodriguez also updated that the school will have the first Impossible Shot of the year the week of homecoming.

Mrs. Jensen updated that changing the time for the first morning recess has been working well. Everyone is acclimating to the new schedules.

Mrs. King updated that she has been working with her team to update schedules as needed. She also updated that the paraprofessionals have started the training videos as previously mentioned and she has received positive feedback from the paras. Mrs. King updated that the teachers and staff will be doing a book club (for anyone interested), reading Kids These Days.

Mr. Bruce updated that things in the kitchen have been going really well. He also updated that busing has been going well and there have been a lot of students on the bus routes, counting 97 total in one day.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approves the purchase of the following playground equipment: four Mega Slam Sport Hoops – $10,796, and one Coach Cliff’s Gaga Ball Pit – $3,451.50. (NOTE: Mr. Schmiedt’s Tech class will be doing the installation to save money.) Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approves the installation/upgrade of Ban-Coe intercom system to coincide with the new Santel phone system in the amount of $11,125.48. (NOTE: The phone and intercom system is from the 90s and the equipment was re-used from the old high school.) Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approves to authorize resolution #2026-1 tax levy request to the county auditor:

AG – $1.125/$1,000 of valuation;

OO – $2.518/$1,000 of valuation;

OTH – $5.211/$1,000 of valuation;

General Fund Opt-Out – $0

Special Education – $1.462/$1,000 of valuation;

Capital Outlay – $825,000.00;

Bond Redemption – $0.

Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approves 2025-26 Woonsocket School Strategic Plan. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approves the resignation of Yesica Peterson from Little Hawks Daycare. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approves Sarah Steichen as full-time Little Hawks Daycare/Preschool worker at $15.75 per hour. (NOTE: After the meeting, Steichen rescinded her application.) Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approves invoice from A-1 Roofing in the amount of $126,891 for roof repair from storm damage. (NOTE: The insurance adjuster approved the work on the spot so repairs could be completed ASAP.) Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approves quote from C. Eagle Construction for storm damage repairs on the building(s) in the amount of $8,076.55. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve updated invoice from Larson Brothers Roofing for $8,051.44 to repair the daycare roof (previously approved for $7,632.42).

With no further business to come before the Board, the September 8, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:33 p.m., on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

