Published October 31, 2025, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on October 13th, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Becca Grassel, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on September 8, 2025, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the claims presented and the September 2025 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $663,834.72: Add receipts: Taxes $4,059.83; Interest $2,938.48; Admissions $1,345.00; Other local $12,505.15; State $139,077.00; Federal $1,429.69; Total to be accounted for: $825,189.87; less disbursements $208,387.61; Cash balance: $616,802.26; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $616,802.26.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,317,283.82: Add receipts: Taxes $3,221.52; Interest $2,071.29; Other local $116,160.39; Federal: $25,000.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,463,737.02; less disbursements $264,562.29; Cash balance: $1,199,174.73; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,199,174.73.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $494,256.19; Add receipts: Taxes $1,831.88; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $496,088.07; less disbursements $44,484.76; Cash balance: $451,603.31; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $451,603.31.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $15,624.26; Add receipts: Interest $17.27; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $10,078.81; Other local $200.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $2,540.89.00; Total to be accounted for: $28,461.23; less disbursements $23,156.67; Cash balance: $5,304.56; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $5,304.56.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $54,743.90; Add receipts: Pupil Receipts $22,235.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $76,978.90; less disbursements $35,468.61; Cash balance: $41,510.29; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $41,510.29.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $35,103.64; Add receipts: Interest $33.31; Pupil activities $5,251.00; Other local $105.00; Total to be accounted for: $40,492.95; less disbursements $6,081.81; Fund balance: $34,411.14.

Salaries and benefits for the month of September 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $166,344.04

Special Education: $40,218.11

Food Service: $10,069.25

Enterprise #53: $32,123.44

GENERAL FUND

2ND & BLOOM FLOWER SHOP, CORONATION FLOWERS $105.00

A-OX WELDING, FLEETWELD STICKS AND ARGON $897.77

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHAIR $1,554.48

AT&T, CELL PHONE $130.36

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, HEATING UNIT REPAIR $499.79

BEST WESTERN RAMKOTA HOTEL, CONFERENCE LODGING – R. OLSEN $453.00

BHSSC – COMPASS, ONLINE COURSE $300.00

CARPET CENTER, ADHESIVE $7.78

CEDAR SHORE, LODGING – BUSINESS MANAGER FALL CONFERENE $115.04

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMAN, KLUDT, & BURNS LLP, CONTRIBUTION TO CONFERENCE FEE $160.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $189.28

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE ONLINE, COURSES (3) $1,475.00

CRANDON CONSULTING, LLC, AG PROGRAM SUPPORT $1,000.00

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE EXHAUST FAN – BOYS LOCKER ROOM $1,810.63

DIAL CORPORATION, MEMBERSHIP DUES 2025-26 $100.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS $397.57

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $1,042.47

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, BUSINESS MANAGER CONFERENCE FEE $100.00

HEGG INSURANCE, INSURANCE PREMIUMS $92,070.80

HILLYARD, PARTS/REPAIR – FLOOR SCRUBBER $3,303.73

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN, SOCIAL STUDIES DIGITAL LICENSE – SIXTH TO EIGHTH GRADE $200.00

IMAGINE LEARNING, INC., SITE LICENSE – LITERACY $1,150.00

[IMPREST FUND:

ARLINGTON OI SPEECH CLUB, ORAL INTERP MEET SEPTEMBER 24, 2025 $165.00

DE SMET HIGH SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET FEE $80.00

DUXBURY, DEAN, VOLLEYBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $175.80

ERDMANN, DANIELLE, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $157.60

NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY, CHORAL LEADERSHIP WORKSHOP $60.00

REDFIELD SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET $50.00

RUTH, MIKE, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $145.00

RUTH, MIKE, VOLLEYBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME $119.00

SANBORN COUNTY TREASURER, TITLE AND PLATE FEES – MINI BUS $28.70

TOTAL SEPTEMBER IMPREST CLAIMS: $981.10

CASH, “SEED MONEY – LIBRARY BOOK FAIR

(DEPOSITED BACK AFTER BOOK FAIR)” $400.00

IVERSON, PANEL – VAN $373.00

J.W PEPPER & SON INC., BAND MUSIC $60.00

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,740.64

KO’S PRO SERVICE, LIGHT BULB – BUSINESS $387.70

KROHMER PLUMBING, PIPE REPAIR $461.98

MENARDS, SHOP CLASS SUPPLIES $853.77

NASCO, HIGH SCHOOL MATH SUPPLIES $105.55

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $7,692.98

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE – LAUNDROMAT $22.46

PLANBOOK, PLANBOOK LICENSE FEE $432.00

QUILL CORPORATION, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $483.88

RADARSIGN, SOLAR PANEL – RADAR SPEED SIGN $235.00

REGION 3 PRINCIPALS, REGION 3 PRINCIPAL GROUP DUES 2025-26 $75.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS – PAPER RENEWAL $446.32

SANDNESS, GARY, CEILING TILES $340.00

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $546.06

SUN GOLD TROPHIES, INC., ORAL INTERP RIBBONS – AWARDS $276.00

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $392.79

VENTRIS LEARNING LLC, UFLI TEACHER MANUAL $90.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WEST-WAY TRAILERS, TRAILER JACK $98.16

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $366.55

Fund Total: $140,949.74

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,162.89

APPTEGY, SCHOOL WEBSITE/MESSAGING – FY 2026 $6,284.25

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, AC UNIT REPAIR $2,090.46

DGR ENGINEERING, ENGINEERING FEE – FOOTBALL FIELD EXPANSION $8,376.70

FEISTNER GRAVEL AND EXCAVATION, CRUSHED GRAVEL – BUS PARKING LOT $1,115.10

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, BASKETBALL HOOPS FOR PLAYGROUND (2) $5,398.00

HOUSE OF GLASS, DOOR HINGES-SWEEPS-CLOSERS $1,581.48

JAMES VALLEY NURSERY, FOOTBALL FIELD MAINTENANCE – LHC STEP 4 $2,174.87

MENARDS, MATS – GAGA BALL PIT $1,154.23

Fund Total: $29,337.98

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, HEARING AID BATTERIES $26.77

CAREER CONNECTIONS, JOB DEVELOPMENT SERVICES $298.40

KING, BROOKE, REIMBURSE – PARA TRAINING COURSE $47.00

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $51.41

CHS, PROPANE $80.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $142.94

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $109.97

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $290.34

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $767.34

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $233.88

Fund Total: $1,795.76

Checking Account Total: $172,455.65

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $265.72

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $36.94

CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, FOOD $614.89

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $918.86

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, FOOD $1,103.74

INFINITE CAMPUS, LICENSE/SUPPORT – FOOD SERVICE $652.80

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPAIR CIRC PUMP AND FLUSH VALVE OVEN $187.76

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES – Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $9,170.92

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, DONATED FOOD $54.53

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,493.98

WATER WALKERS INC DBA HEALTH-E PRO, MENU PLANNING SOFTWARE $3,054.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $89.42

Fund Total: $17,643.56

Checking Account Total: $17,643.5

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $92.89

Fund Total: $92.89

Checking Account Total: $92.89

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report and advised about the predicted increase in property/liability insurance premiums with the addition of the CTE building. Moreover, the school’s statement of values has increased.

Mr. Weber updated that the school’s seven-year opt out will end next year. It has been in place since 2019 although the district did not have to request any additional tax money on any given year. Mr. Weber also updated that the new Gaga Ball Pit has been installed on the playground. The school is waiting for the other two basketball hoops to be delivered, and then all four will be installed at the same time.

Mr. Bruce updated that a hitch was put on the bus to pull the small trailer for equipment as the bus is otherwise very crowded.

Mrs. King updated that she has a few new IEPs. All 504 plans have been updated, and the SPED review will be completed in November. Mrs. King also updated that the staff potluck will be held the end of October with the theme being “Fall Favorites.”

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 6:02 p.m. – in at 6:18 p.m. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved to hire Taja Brooks as a full-time daycare employee at $15.75 per hour. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve Jason White and Lisa Snedeker for the 2025/26 sports co-ops school board representatives. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved an operating transfer of $50,000 from General Fund to Food Service. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve to purchase 3.7 acres of land for $18,000.00 from Jack and Bernie Davis. This land is located west and adjacent to the Woonsocket School Daycare building. The project will add more room for football practice and a soccer field. (The school would like to thank the Jack and Bernie Davis family for making this project possible. The school would also like to thank the City of Woonsocket for allowing them to use their property for school sponsored sports north of town for many years. The Board wishes the city the best of luck with the new housing project being replaced in that area.) Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the board approved to advertise bids for tree removal for the new practice football/soccer area. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved to surplus four basketball hoops that were on the playground. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the October 13, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 6:45 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

