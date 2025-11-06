By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on October 27, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. The purpose of the special meeting was to open and approve quotes received for tree removal. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Rebecca Grassel was absent. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the construction agreement and quote for tree removal with Feistner Gravel & Excavation in the amount of $17,688. Other quotes received were from Todd O. Brueske Construction for $59,705 and SoDak Tree Service for $30,000. (Note: The tree removal is on the recently purchased land west and adjacent to the Woonsocket School Daycare building.) Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the October 27, 2025 special school board meeting was adjourned at 12:17 p.m., on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

