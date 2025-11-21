By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on November 10th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Becca Grassel, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Armondo Rodriguez, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Kayla Vetter, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on October 13th, 2025, and special board meeting minutes on October 27, 2025, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the claims presented and the October 2025 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $616,802.26: Add receipts: Taxes $8,866.71; Interest $2,911.74; Admissions $1,648.00; Pupil Activities $470.00; Other local $1,410.00; State $114,769.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $746,877.71; less disbursements $358,372.36; Cash balance: $388,505.35; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund Balance: $388,505.35.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,199,174.73; Add receipts: Taxes $12,792.05; Interest $1,843.87; Other $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,213,810.65; less disbursements $29,337.98; Cash balance: $1,184,472.67; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,184,472.67.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $451,603.31; Add receipts: Taxes $7,281.74; Other Local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $458,885.05; less disbursements $40,305.28; Cash balance: $418,579.77; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $418,579.77.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $5,304.56; Add receipts: Interest $33.80; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $10,835.08; Other local $100.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $10,818.80; Total to be accounted for: $27,092.24; less disbursements $27,553.66; Cash balance; $(461.42); Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $50,000.00: Fund balance $49,538.58.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $41,510.29; Add receipts: Pupil Receipts: $17,711.48; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $59,221.77; less disbursements $35,872.09; Cash balance; $23,349.68; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $23,349.68.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $34,411.14; Add receipts: Interest $31.91; Pupil activities $5,409.71; Other Local $1,381.10; Total to be accounted for: $41,233.86; less disbursements $8,276.96; Fund balance $32,956.90.

Salaries and benefits for the month of October 2025 were as follows:

General Fund: $167,422.62

Special Education: $39,933.11

Food Service: $9,910.10

Enterprise #53: $34,076.33

GENERAL FUND

2ND AND BLOOM FLOWER SHOP, ALL-STATE CHORUS FLOWERS $118.92

ALDRICH, GARRET, VIDEO – VOLLEYBALL 2025 (17 GAMES) $255.00

ALL TRAFFIC SOLUTIONS, RADAR SIGN RETURN – RESTOCKING FEE 15 PERCENT $148.47

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, LIBRARY BOOKS AND HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $254.34

AT&T, CELL PHONE $134.24

BIO CORPORATION, SCIENCE SUPPLIES $49.11

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $3,103.68

BRUCE, JASON, VOLLEYBALL COMMENTATOR – FOUR GAMES $160.00

DB ELECTRIC, LABOR – SHOT CLOCK $244.90

DEINERT, TATE, REIMBURSEMENT – COACHING CLASS $35.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS $266.88

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $1,257.89

FENWORKS, INC., E-SPORTS 2025-26 PARTICIPANT FEE (13) $1,300.00

HANSON SCHOOL, 2025-26 ABOUT DUES $50.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $513.55

HOWARD, CARRIE, CLOCK – JUNIOR VARSITY/VARSITY – FOUR GAMES $260.00

HUDL GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL – ASSIST – ONE YEAR – SHARED WITH SANBORN CENTRAL $2,550.00

[IMPREST FUND:

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY, AUGUSTANA BAND FESTIVAL 2025 $175.00

BON HOMME ORAL INTERP, ORAL INTERP MEET FEES $144.00

CALMUS, LYNNE, VOLLEYBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $164.60

CASH, MEAL MONEY – ALL-STATE CHORUS $483.00

COLEMAN-EGAN SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET FEE $80.00

DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, ALL-STATE CHOIR WORKSHOP $72.00

HOWARD SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET FEE $50.00

NIHART, TIM, VOLLEYBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $145.00

PARKSTON SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET FEE OCTOBER 9, 2025 $30.00

REGION V JUNIOR HIGH MUSIC FESTIVAL, REGION 5 JH MUSIC FESTIVAL $85.00

RUSSELL-MANKE, ANNIKA, VOLLEYBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $157.60

SDSU SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS, ALL-STATE CHORUS SDSU PREP – 2025 $45.00

US POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE – STAMPS (600) $468.00

VANZEE, MARCY, VOLLEYBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $143.40

TOTAL OCTOBER IMPREST CLAIMS: $2,242.60]

JOSTENS, GRADUATION SUPPLIES $51.95

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $20,398.38

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL AND FILTER $84.23

KOHLMEYER, DANIELLE, REIMBURSE – NATIONAL CTE CONFERENCE FEE $549.98

KORNEY BOARD AIDS, INC., STICKY MAT (2) $418.95

MENARDS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $948.47

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $5,993.29

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE – CARWASH $8.46

POPPLERS MUSIC, VOCAL MUSIC $334.90

POTRAMENT, REBECCA, ORAL INTERP JUDGE $70.00

POWERSCHOOL GROUP LLC, SCHOOL MESSENGER $500.00

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., PADLOCKS $21.48

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $177.37

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $545.82

SHERATON, LODGING – ALL-STATE CHORUS $2,190.00

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO., SHOP TOOLS – SUPPLIES $964.53

UNIQUE SOUND, SERVICE CALL – MIC REPAIR $150.00

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $312.34

VETTER, KAYLA, REIMBURSE – CERTIFICATION RENEWAL (WEA AGREEMENT) $250.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN GARBAGE SERVICE $551.10

WEBER, TREY, VOLLEYBALL COMMENTATOR – FOUR GAMES $160.00

WHITE, BOBBI, VOLLEYBALL LINE JUDGE 2025 SEASON $620.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $17.88

Fund Total: $48,263.71

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,162.89

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, ARC WELDER (2) $1,098.00

BAN-KOE COMPANIES, INTERCOM SYSTEM INSTALL/UPGRADE $11,125.48

DB ELECTRIC, FAN MOTOR $841.84

DGR ENGINEERING, ENGINEERING FEE – FIELD EXPANSION $6,999.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, BASKETBALL HOOPS (2) PLAYGROUND $5,398.00

FOREMAN SALES AND SERVICE INC., BUS MAINTENANCE $1,769.14

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN, HISTORY CURRICULUM $3,577.48

JENSEN CONSTRUCTION, GARAGE DOOR (OLD SHOP) $997.76

Fund Total: $32,969.59

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SPED SUPPLIES $18.96

Fund Total: $18.96

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

CHS, PROPANE $80.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $78.44

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $1,908.10

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $303.45

Fund Total: $2,489.87

Checking Account Total: $83,742.13

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $219.17

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $59.56

CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, FOOD $1,347.69

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $746.32

MENARDS, FOOD SERVICE $250.26

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $8,841.10

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLE PROGRAM $1,405.31

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $49.84

Fund Total: $12,919.25

Checking Account Total: $12,919.25

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHESS CLUB SUPPLIES $25.69

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, LODGING – JR/SR BAND TRIP $1,030.88

Fund Total: $1,056.57

Checking Account Total: $1,056.57

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report.

Mr. Weber updated that the annual football co-op meeting is scheduled for November 24th at 6 p.m. Superintendent Weber also discussed that mutual discussions are taking place between Sanborn Central and Woonsocket to dissolve the FFA co-op after this school year. This is mainly due to strong numbers in both schools. Final approval from both school boards will take place during the January school board meetings. Mr. Weber stated that the fire inspector was here and the inspection went well. Mr. Weber noted that the two exercise bikes in the weight room both need repairs/replaced. The Board will investigate options for getting them updated so patrons are able to use them again. Mr. Weber stated that the school is coming up on the one-year inspection of the CTE building. The architects will come to do a walk-thru on the building. Mr. Weber updated that he has been working with DGR Engineering and going over different options on ways to develop the newly purchased land for an additional football practice field/soccer field. Lastly, Mr. Weber discussed Opt Out Information and the district’s current enrollment as the current opt out will expire in 2026 (Note: The Board has not requested opt out money – $50,000 – since 2020). Last year, the school had 26 students graduate and incoming 13 kindergarteners (-13 students). This year, the school has 27 seniors and anticipate 15 incoming kindergartners (-12 students). As the total enrollment looks to be positive in the coming years, they are still down a few students from where they were two years ago. They do not plan to request additional funds through the opt-out in place; however, it is there in case enrollment changes.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that the school’s attendance rate is at 96.77 percent on the year. He also updated that the concrete for the new basketball hoops was poured last week, and the hoops will be installed this week. Mr. Rodriguez updated that E-Sports practice and matches have begun. There are 13 participants this year.

Mr. Rodriguez and Mrs. King will be working together as SDHSAA is partnering with Special Olympics of South Dakota for a unified esports state tournament. Students with exceptionalities will have an opportunity to participate in the state esports tournament. Mr. Rodriguez and Mrs. King will be meeting with representatives to see how the school can take advantage of this opportunity.

Mrs. Jensen updated that the elementary students wrote letters to veterans again this year. Theatre 605 will be in Woonsocket the week of November 22nd for Children’s Theater. This is an opportunity for elementary kids to be a part of a live performance. They will rehearse all week and then have performances on Friday and Saturday. This production is made possible thanks to WEPC funding and a grant they were awarded! Mrs. Jensen received confirmation that the school has officially been awarded the ELA Grant. This is a continuation literacy grant for four years (funds not guaranteed after year one).

Mrs. King updated that the State SPED Review was done on-site last week and it went well. Mrs. King also updated that for juniors who have not yet taken the ACTs, the school plans to have another opportunity to do so in the spring. The ASVAB test will also likely be done in the spring rather than right now due to the government shutdown (this test is administered by a military recruiter).

Mr. Bruce updated that busing is going well despite rough roads. A few new students recently enrolled, which meant adjusting some bus routes to accommodate but everything is working out. Mr. Bruce updated that the kitchen staff has been going through pricing for all items to make sure prices are set correctly. Mr. Bruce also updated that the State Inspectors will be visiting the kitchen on November 20th.

Mrs. Vetter was a visitor to the meeting and updated the Board on the Veteran’s Day program as well as the Halloween Carnival, both of which are put on by her sixth grade class. The Halloween Carnival was a remarkable success with a few new games for the kids to play as well as a haunted house, put on by Dawn and Joel Rassel, that was set up in the locker room. Thank you to the Rassels for this!

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, to approve mileage (state rate) to the student athlete(s) and/or parent(s) of the student athletes who participate in the Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawk Wrestling Co-op when they drive or meet with the Wessington Springs bus going to practices/matches/tournaments, etc. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve Trey Weber as a Junior High/Assistant Golf coach for $3,700 (per WEA Agreement) starting in the Spring of 2026. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved a five-year copier lease with A&B Business Solutions. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve to re-open (reactivate) the account with SD FIT and designate Business Manager, Sarah Swenson, as custodian of accounts. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the November 10, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

