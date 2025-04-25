By: admin

Published April 25, 2025, in School

Standardized testing comes during the fourth quarter of every school year, and the schools try to rev up the students to do their best each spring. This year Woonsocket Elementary had an assembly on Monday morning, April 14 to get all the students in the right mindset and fired up to do their best on their required tests. They played a couple of games and listened to some encouraging words from Junior Class President and National Honor Society member, Kenzie Baruth.

Along with the motivating festivities, the Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club (WEPC) sponsored “testing kits” that included a pencil bag with a pencil, bracelet, eraser and bookmark in it. All items had the message “No need to stress; just do your best!” printed on them to help encourage the students to relax and do a good job on the tests.

Testing scores are important for many reasons, so it is essential that students feel supported by the school staff, but also at home. They need to get enough sleep each night and eat a good breakfast each morning before testing. It’s important for the students to realize everyone wants them to do well, which helps the school, student and community.

