By: admin

Published June 20, 2025, in School

In the first week of June, nine Woonsocket students, nine chaperones and Superintendent Dr. Rod Weber all traveled to Washington, D.C. and New York City in a trip organized by school staff. While they were in the nation’s capital, the group got to meet the Senate Majority Leader of the United States, South Dakota Senator John Thune. It was quite an experience for the kids because they got to see how the Secret Service had to canvas the area before Senator Thune could even walk out to greet them and then how they continued to do their job to keep the senator safe in addition to getting to meet the senator in person.

During their trip to both cities, they got to tour and see many famous landmarks and sites that they had only read about, learned about in school or seen on TV or social media prior to the excursion. The trip lasted five days filled with activity from early morning until late evening, and for some, was the chance of a lifetime to experience the “big city life.”

