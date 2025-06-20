Woonsocket students meet Senator Thune

By:
Published June 20, 2025, in School

In the first week of June, nine Woonsocket students, nine chaperones and Superintendent Dr. Rod Weber all traveled to Washington, D.C. and New York City in a trip organized by school staff. While they were in the nation’s capital, the group got to meet the Senate Majority Leader of the United States, South Dakota Senator John Thune. It was quite an experience for the kids because they got to see how the Secret Service had to canvas the area before Senator Thune could even walk out to greet them and then how they continued to do their job to keep the senator safe in addition to getting to meet the senator in person. 

During their trip to both cities, they got to tour and see many famous landmarks and sites that they had only read about, learned about in school or seen on TV or social media prior to the excursion. The trip lasted five days filled with activity from early morning until late evening, and for some, was the chance of a lifetime to experience the “big city life.”

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 1, 2025 June 2, 2025 June 3, 2025 June 4, 2025 June 5, 2025 June 6, 2025 June 7, 2025
    June 8, 2025 June 9, 2025 June 10, 2025 June 11, 2025 June 12, 2025 June 13, 2025 June 14, 2025
    June 15, 2025 June 16, 2025 June 17, 2025 June 18, 2025 June 19, 2025 June 20, 2025 June 21, 2025
    June 22, 2025 June 23, 2025 June 24, 2025 June 25, 2025 June 26, 2025 June 27, 2025 June 28, 2025
    June 29, 2025 June 30, 2025 July 1, 2025 July 2, 2025 July 3, 2025 July 4, 2025 July 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 