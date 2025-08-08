By: admin

Published August 8, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On Monday, Aug. 4, the summer recreation program held its end of season supper and awards ceremony in honor of this year’s softball and baseball players.

In softball, the following athletes were recognized with awards, U8: Sienna Swenson – MVP, Blair Foos – Most Improved; U10: Joce Grassel – MVP, Toree Olinger – Most Improved; U12: Emrie VonEye – MVP, Baylee Rostyne – Most Improved.

In baseball, the following athletes were recognized with awards, Rookies: Luke Johnson – MVP, Hasten Hiemstra – Most Improved; Minors: Grady Swenson – MVP, Jax Jurgens – Most Improved; Majors: Zayde Robinson – MVP, Kahle Johnson – Most Improved.

The ACE Award for sportsmanship on and off the field went to Addy Kilcoin in softball and Henry Baruth in baseball.

