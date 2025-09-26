WWSSC Bucks beat fifth-ranked Winner Warriors

By:
Published September 26, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On a beautiful Friday night last week, the WWSSC Bucks took the lead over the Winner Warriors early in the first quarter and worked hard to hold on to the lead until the end of four to beat a team that is most commonly tough to conquer. The final score was WWSSC 20, Winner 6.

The Bucks are now 4-0 for the season, and their homecoming game is this Friday night in Forestburg against the highly ranked Wagner Red Raiders. Game time is 7 p.m. and will be streamed for anyone who can’t make it to the field but would like to see some excellent high-school football. 

…Read details about the game, and see a picture of the game and of the team in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

