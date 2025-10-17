By: admin

Published October 17, 2025, in Sports

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central football team is now 7-0 in their first season as the Bucks with their 20-8 win on Friday night against Chamberlain.

Coach Mike Schmitz was, once again, incredibly impressed with the Bucks’ performance last week, stating, “Another great week for football. Chamberlain was a good opponent for us this week. They were a physical team that played to their strengths. We came out trying to show some new wrinkles and assert ourselves in the running game. Our team played fast on offense and on defense. We were able to fly around and create turnovers when we needed them. We are always looking at taking the next step in getting better. This next week is just as important as any. We need to finish strong through the end of the regular season.

The Bucks were seeded third in the state last week, and they have their final game of the regular season this Friday night in Wessington Springs against the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans. It will be senior night and Tackle Cancer night. Game time is 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed for those who can’t be at the game.

