WWSSC Bucks dominate on the field

By:
Published September 19, 2025, in Sports

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Bucks traveled to Webster to take on the Webster Area Bearcats, and the prey became the predator, as the Bucks came home with a 53-0 victory that ended the game early in the second half due to the mercy rule in high-school football.

The Bucks will host Winner this week in Wessington Springs and Wagner next week for the team’s Homecoming at Sanborn Central. Both opponents have been rated in the top five in the polls, but the Bucks are close behind sitting at number seven right now. Keep in mind that the games are streamed online or on Santel every Friday night if someone wants to watch but can’t get to the field. Game time is 7 p.m.

…Read more details about the game and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 31, 2025 September 1, 2025 September 2, 2025 September 3, 2025 September 4, 2025 September 5, 2025 September 6, 2025
    September 7, 2025 September 8, 2025 September 9, 2025 September 10, 2025 September 11, 2025 September 12, 2025 September 13, 2025
    September 14, 2025 September 15, 2025 September 16, 2025 September 17, 2025 September 18, 2025 September 19, 2025 September 20, 2025
    September 21, 2025 September 22, 2025 September 23, 2025 September 24, 2025 September 25, 2025 September 26, 2025 September 27, 2025
    September 28, 2025 September 29, 2025 September 30, 2025 October 1, 2025 October 2, 2025 October 3, 2025 October 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 