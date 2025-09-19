By: admin

Published September 19, 2025, in Sports

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Bucks traveled to Webster to take on the Webster Area Bearcats, and the prey became the predator, as the Bucks came home with a 53-0 victory that ended the game early in the second half due to the mercy rule in high-school football.

The Bucks will host Winner this week in Wessington Springs and Wagner next week for the team’s Homecoming at Sanborn Central. Both opponents have been rated in the top five in the polls, but the Bucks are close behind sitting at number seven right now. Keep in mind that the games are streamed online or on Santel every Friday night if someone wants to watch but can’t get to the field. Game time is 7 p.m.

