WWSSC Bucks hit a roadblock against the Titans

Published October 24, 2025, in Sports

​In their last regular-season game, the WWSSC Bucks hosted the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans (MVP) in Wessington Springs last Friday night, and the Titans handed the Bucks their first loss of the season with a final score of 6-30.

​ The Bucks have their first round of playoffs tonight (Thursday) in Wessington Springs against Winner. The game starts at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed. Their second round of play, or quarterfinals, will be played on Thursday, Oct. 30, and where the game will be played will be determined after the teams advance out of the first round.

…Read details of the game and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

