By: admin

Published May 17, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2024, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin and Brandon Goergen. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the Agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to approve the March 11, 2024, Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the March 18, 2024, Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills:

Titan Machinery $29.25 Shop

Runnings Supply $636.93 Shop

Waste Management $5,098.89 Garbage

Hawkins $545.61 Water

Milbank Winwater $9,287.70 Water

South Dakota Municipal League Workers Compensation $1,820.00 Insurance

Northwest Pipe Fittings $34.09 Water

Menards $248.57 Shop

KO’s Pro Service $81.96 Shop

Express Stop $71.29 Shop

Express 2 $1,183.68 Shop

Dakota Pump $556.74 Water

South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $950.00 Membership

Carquest of Mitchell $93.99 Shop

ARAMARK $261.36 Shop

Sanborn Weekly Journal $728.02 Publishing

South Dakota Retirement $1,678.32 Retirement

First National Bank of Omaha $3,844.39 Payroll tax

Department of Revenue $134.64 Sales Tax

Total: $27,285.43

Danny Ball, Deanna Jensen and Gayle Feistner were on hand to talk to the Council about paving roads. Due to some major expenses over the last couple years, there will be no roads that get paved this year. The City will only be doing patchwork.

Old Business

Mayor Reider gave an update on the Community Garden.

Gay Swenson attended the meeting to discuss the housing addition to the North of their property. Motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the Resolution and Order for the following streets to be vacated: all streets that lie in the middle of Block 8 and Block 9 of Dunn’s Addition, and Block 9 and Block 10 of Dunn’s Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota. Motion carried.

Darin Kilcoin gave an update on the can recycling cage.

The Council discussed the donation that Patti Larson gave to the parks.

The Council discussed the Code Enforcement Officer. Weber informed them that he was coming to town prior to the next council meeting.

The Council discussed that the Community-Wide Clean-Up Day is scheduled for May 16th.

New Business

The Council discussed taking out a loan to pave the whole town. Weber will look into some options.

The Council discussed the summer rec program. The following people have been hired:

Baseball/Softball – Trey Weber and Jeff Boschee;

Lifeguards – Whitney Hagman, Liz Boschee, McKenzie Schley, Bella Fry, Ella Peak, Sara Jensen;

Mowers – Terry Hill and Steve Tornow;

Dumpground – Jason Aalbers and Karen Luker.

The council discussed getting a quote from Sherwin Williams for the roof on the City Shop.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

Published once on May 16, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $42.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.