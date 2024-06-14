By: admin

Published June 14, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

On Tuesday, June 4, the Rebels little leaguers traveled to Montrose for some baseball against the hometown Irish. The 10U Rebels built a seven-run lead in the third inning and held off Montrose to bring home a 9-7 victory. The Artesian-Letcher 12U team struggled to keep up with the 12U Montrose boys and fell to them 0-15.

To start, the Rebels 10U team got on the board in the top of the first inning after Conrad Olson singled, scoring two runs, and Sullivan Licht drew a walk, scoring another run. They added a run in the second inning after Owen Austerman walked, and then broke things wide open with five runs scored in the top of the third inning.

Quinn Easton stepped on the hill first for the younger Rebels. He allowed five hits and six runs over two innings, striking out five and walking seven. Hunter Morris came in as relief to finish the game for Artesian-Letcher.

Offensively, Olson drove the middle of the lineup, leading the Rebels 10U with two runs batted in. Easton led Artesian-Letcher with three walks. Overall, the whole team had a strong eye at the plate, accumulating 12 walks for the game. Easton and Licht each stole multiple bases to help the Rebels in their 9-7 win.

In the 12U game that same night, the Montrose Irish started scoring in the bottom of the first inning and never let up, handing the Artesian-Letcher 12U Rebels a tough loss on the road.

Hank Van Dover started the game for the Rebels’ defense. The starting pitcher surrendered four hits and 10 runs over one-third of an inning, striking out two and walking seven. Van Dover also led Artesian-Letcher offensively with one hit. Cade Wilson helped out stealing two bases but couldn’t get to home.

The Artesian-Letcher Rebels played Alexandria on Tuesday, June 11 in Letcher, and they have their next games this weekend when the 10U team plays in their league tournament on Saturday, June 15, and the 8U team has their league tournament on Sunday, June 16. They then have 6U and 10U games, followed by 8U and 12U in Canistota on Tuesday, June 18.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!