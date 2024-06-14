By: admin

Published June 14, 2024, in Sports

On Monday, June 3, the Letcher Hawks hosted the Kimball/White Lake (KWL) Teener teams. After a huge 11-run scoring binge in the fourth inning, the KWL boys defeated the Hawks 14U team 19-9. There were no stats available for the 16U game that night.

The younger Hawks had tied the game up in the bottom of the third thanks to walks from Tanse Moody and Tyson Kokesh and singles hit by Cole Wilson and Braylyn Baysinger, but they just couldn’t contain the WiLdKats enough to take over a lead for the win.

Rylan Eggleston stepped on the mound first for the Hawks. He allowed two hits and six runs (four earned) over three innings, striking out five and walking four.

Baysinger, the number eight hitter for the Hawks, led the way offensively with three runs batted in. He and Gavin Scofield each collected two hits for the Hawks, while Kokesh handed in two walks. Overall, Letcher had patience at the plate, collecting eight walks for the game.

On Wednesday, June 5, the Mount Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans came to Letcher for a doubleheader. The 14U boys started with the Hawks falling to the Titans in a 0-15 loss. Kokesh opened the game pitching for the Hawks. He surrendered four hits and seven runs (six earned) over two innings, striking out four and walking seven. Defensively, the 14U Hawks didn’t commit a single error, but they just couldn’t get their bats going to make anything happen on the offensive side of play.

For the second game of the evening, the Letcher 16U Hawks put up a good fight and captured the lead, 6-3, in the bottom of the third, but they couldn’t hang on to it and came up empty handed with a 6-11 loss in their first week of competition.

Parker Ettswold pitched four innings in relief for the varsity Hawks team. The right-hander gave up eight hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out one and walking two. McCoy Schulz led things off on the hill for Letcher, surrendering four hits and seven runs (four earned) over three innings, striking out four and walking three.

Bryce Larson went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Hawks in hits. Grant Edwards helped out with one run batted in. As a team, the Hawks had a strong eye at the plate, accumulating eight walks for the game. Oscar Anderson and Schulz each stole more than one base for the Hawks. The whole team stole seven bases total. Defensively, they turned one double play in the game.

The Hawks had their next game on Monday, June 10 in Salem and they hosted Tyndall on Wednesday, June 12. They play Canistota/Freeman on Monday, June 17, away, and they travel to Platte on Wednesday, June 19. All games start with the 14U playing at 5:30 p.m. and the 16U to follow.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!