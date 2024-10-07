By: admin

Published October 18, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the September 9th, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the streets in Letcher. Chada talked to Dawson to see if they were planning to grade the streets, and they said they were planning to come back this way soon and do the streets. Update: Dawson has been here and delivered the gravel.

Gromer has talked to a business out of Mitchell that will be coming up to fix the gutters on the community center that are broken. Update: The gutters at the community center are fixed.

New Business:

Discussion was held on dates coming up at the community center and ballpark:

• October 20th – 4-H Breakfast at the Community Center;

• October 27th – 4-H Trunk or Treat at the Ballpark;

• December 6th – Parade of Lights.

Discussion was held on Safety Benefits changes that they recommended needing to be made. There was one issue with needing a GFI outlet put in the finance office by the sink. There was also a couple of changes for the fire department.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Meter Reader Wages, Sean Gromer – $1,015.85 – Trustee Wages – Meetings and Maintenance Worker, Mark Chada – $534.10 – Mayor Wages – Meetings, Ed Hoffman – $544.10 – Water Sample Wages, Angela Larson – $369.40 – Trustee Wages – Meetings, Angie Meier – $673.21 – Finance Officer Wages, Santel Communications – $254.19 – Utilities for Community Center, Finance Office, and L/S Phone, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $59.14 – Advertising Minutes, Runnings – $121.88 – Grounds – Supplies, Menards – $32.48 – Grounds – Supplies, JD Concrete – $341.60 – Concrete for Ballpark Improvements, Dawson Construction – $2,314.77 – Gravel and Blading, Northwestern Energy – $1,629.95 – Utilities – Electric: Lagoon – $107.97, Water Plant – $98.95, Ballpark – $198.55, Water Valve – $13.03, Street Lights – $773.50, Rossy Park – $25.85, Community Center – $332.86, Lift Station – $79.24, Davison Rural Water – $3,726.00 – Water Used, Carquest – $15.79 – Grounds – Repairs/Maintenance, Department of Treasury – $3,141.12 – Payroll Taxes, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,604.91 – Health Insurance, On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance, USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan Payment.

The next board meeting will be held on October 21st, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

