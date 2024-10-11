By: admin

Published October 11, 2024, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on September 25, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rebecca Grassel and Rikki Ohlrogge (conference call). Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber and Sarah Swenson. The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the September 25th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved ESSER purchases of STEM supplies, Books, and Decodable Readers, amount totaling $10,369.15. ESSER grant money had to be obligated by September 30th. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND

ACADEMIC THERAPY PUBLICATIONS, ESSER – BOOKS $5,091.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, ESSER – STEM SUPPLIES $4,078.16

HAND 2 MIND, ESSER – DECODABLE READERS $1,199.99

Fund Total: $10,369.15

Checking Account Total: $10,369.15

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved to waive Board pay for the special meeting. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the September 25, 2024, special school board meeting was adjourned at 12:23 p.m. on a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

