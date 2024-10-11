Woonsocket School Board proceedings

UNAPPROVED MINUTES – SPECIAL MEETING HELD SEPTEMBER 25, 2024

By:
Published October 11, 2024, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on September 25, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rebecca Grassel and Rikki Ohlrogge (conference call). Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber and Sarah Swenson. The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.  

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the September 25th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved ESSER purchases of STEM supplies, Books, and Decodable Readers, amount totaling $10,369.15. ESSER grant money had to be obligated by September 30th. Motion carried. 

GENERAL FUND                            

ACADEMIC THERAPY PUBLICATIONS, ESSER – BOOKS $5,091.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, ESSER – STEM SUPPLIES $4,078.16

HAND 2 MIND, ESSER – DECODABLE READERS $1,199.99

Fund Total: $10,369.15

Checking Account Total: $10,369.15

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved to waive Board pay for the special meeting. Motion carried. 

With no further business to come before the Board, the September 25, 2024, special school board meeting was adjourned at 12:23 p.m. on a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried. 

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on October 10, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $21.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024
    October 6, 2024 October 7, 2024 October 8, 2024 October 9, 2024 October 10, 2024 October 11, 2024 October 12, 2024
    October 13, 2024 October 14, 2024 October 15, 2024 October 16, 2024 October 17, 2024 October 18, 2024 October 19, 2024
    October 20, 2024 October 21, 2024 October 22, 2024 October 23, 2024 October 24, 2024 October 25, 2024 October 26, 2024
    October 27, 2024 October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 November 1, 2024 November 2, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 