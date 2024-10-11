By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 8:56 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer and Duane Peterson. Absent were Steve Larson and Paul Larson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from September 10 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was in attendance for comment.

REPORTS & BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $2,413,864.11

Register of Deeds $4,321.50

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,465.27

Auditor $9,415.19

Treasurer $9,747.14

States Attorney $11,200.87

Courthouse $4,671.76

Assessor $10,645.33

Register of Deeds $9,638.05

Sheriff $19,882.95

Public Welfare $1,847.89

Ambulance $2,445.67

Extension Office $3,428.58

Weed $3,833.10

Drainage $193.77

Road and Bridge $42,833.13

E-911 $202.98

Emergency Management $750.40

Sobriety Testing $203.02

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $22,204.43

First National Bank, Tax Liability $19,486.76

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit $27.56

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $25,169.66

AFLAC, Insurance $2,004.38

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $10,526.94

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,060.00

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $4,506.80

BEAM, Insurance $325.54

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $422.00

Colonial Life, Insurance $46.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,299.32

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $140.81

Arrowwood Resort & Conference, Motel Expense $457.28

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $410.48

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services and Fees $28,707.50

Todd Brueske Construction, Repairs and Maintenance $275.00

CapFirst Equipment Finance, Inc., Maintainer Payment $55,598.08

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees $5,488.80

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $109.40

Country Inn & Suites, Motel Expense $996.00

Dakota Traffic Services, Supplies $13,721.91

Davison County Auditor, VSO Fourth Quarter $2,062.50

Tonya Dorris, Blood Draw $80.00

Express 2, Fuel $289.09

Federal Licensing, Inc., Dues $65.00

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $813.41

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $150.54

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Prisoner Medication $5.19

Mairose & Steele, Prof, LLC, Court Appointed Fees $547.70

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $433.95

Menards, Supplies $2,202.46

Napa Central, Supplies $383.03

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee August ‘24 $705.83

Safety Benefits, Inc., Dues $150.00

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $26.85

Audra Scheel, Travel Expenses $483.45

South Dakota Association Towns & Townships, Dues $30.00

South Dakota Emergency Medical Services Association State Treasurer, Membership Dues $680.00

Sherwin-Williams Company, Supplies $387.94

Verizon, Utilities $9.08

WW Tire Service, Repairs $2,080.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $11.02

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Project on 241st Street is slowly moving forward; they are currently waiting on engineering paperwork. A report was provided on the traffic counter that was placed on 236th St, near Twin Lakes.

MALT BEVERAGE APPLICATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the On-Off Sale Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine Application for Lucky Bit Stay-bles, to be used at NW Quarter of SE Quarter of 4-106-59 the West 155’ of N 200’ of the South 375’ of NW/4SE/4 of 4-106-59 1.31 acres of Peer Tract 1 Subdivision, Lot 2. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from September 11 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Auditor Moody gave an update on the recent Convention meetings in Rapid City and reminded the board that the Courthouse will be closed on Monday, October 14th, in observance of Native American Day.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 10:56 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

