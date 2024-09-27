By: admin

Published September 27, 2024, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:36 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Peggy Hinker, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Representatives of the SCEA: Krista Moore and Robin Moody; Representatives for Senior Class: Evan Easton, Caleb Kneen, Bryce Larson and Payton Uecker.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. Add: 32-2024/2025. Approve a lane change for Kayla Olson-VanWinkle from a BA to BA+15; change 32-2024/2025 to 33-2024/2025. Approve executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow; and change 33-2024/2025 to 34-2024/2025. Approve adjournment.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting August 12, 2024, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, August 1, 2024: $1,122,024.39. Receipts: taxes $2,911.85, penalties/interest $31.27, interest $1,055.52, admission $765.00, other $526.31, yearbook $5.00, state fines $893.62, state aid August $82,708.00, gross receipts-telephone $11,814.76, ESSER III lng loss $7,767.00, revenue in lieu of taxes $256.38, donations $3,295.00. Expenditures: $179,161.11, manual journal entry $2,757.70, transfers $65,000.00. Balance, August 31, 2024: $987,135.29. CorTrust Savings balance, August 1, 2024: $51,091.88. Receipts: deposit $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, August 31, 2024: $51,091.88. CDs $50,000.00. cash box $505.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, August 1, 2024: $515,612.88. Receipts: taxes $301.69, penalties/interest $4.66, interest $555.53. Expenditures: $4,756.37. Balance, August 31, 2024: $511,718.39. CDs $350,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, August 1, 2024: $229,141.05. Receipts: taxes $180.81, penalties/interest $2.79, interest $222.21. Expenditures: $18,369.85, manual journal entry/voided check $258.75. Balance, August 31, 2024: $210,918.26. CDs $250,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, August 1, 2024: ($34,975.40). Receipts: interest $18.52, student meals $9,361.87, adult meals $345.00, ala carte $2,526.38, transfer $50,000.00. Expenditures: $11,130.22. Balance, August 31, 2024: $16,146.15.

Enterprise Fund balance, August 1, 2024: ($7,484.36). Receipts: tuition $2,150.00, transfer $15,000.00. Expenditures: $4,533.30. Balance, August 31, 2024: $5,132.34.

Custodial Funds balance, August 1, 2024: $63,689.22. Receipts: $213.35. Expenditures: $3,636.67. Balance, August 31, 2024: $60,265.90.

Scholarship Fund balance, August 1, 2024: $8,513.52. Receipts: interest $1.16. Expenditures: $2,750.00. Balance, August, 31, 2024: $5,764.68. Peters Scholarship balance: $5,764.68; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of September, 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $181,740.27;

Special Education: $20,738.04;

Food Service: $11,402.91;

Enterprise Fund: $4,607.60.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – Logan Amundson, reimburse American School Counselor Association/South Dakota Counseling Association membership, fall workshop $184.00; Arctic Refrigeration, walk-in freezer condensing unit cleaning $204.90; Arrowwood Resort, superintendent room $232.90; Associated School Boards of South Dakota, convention registration $660.00; Auto Value Parts Store, bus supply $188.71; Capital One, elementary/middle school principal supply $9.96, water for back to school night $26.80; CarQuest, bus supply $224.03, bus shop supply $128.97; Central Electric, clean gym hvac drain $220.00; Chesterman, pop $33.87; Clayton’s Repair, bus repairs $740.00; Cole Paper, janitor supply $1,203.02, booster napkins $66.37; Laura Conrad, wellness committee supply $10.42; CorTrust, high school supply $61.34, air card $92.16, colony supply $45.97, air card sports $72.16, ESSER III lng loss supply $90.00, elementary supply $70.00, guidance supply $53.84, superintendent supply $46.23, middle school supply $39.99; Dawson Construction, garbage service three month $1,080.60; Bailey Deinert, reimburse first aid course $35.00, fingerprints $43.25; Emergency Education Associates, CPR instruction $1,365.00; Generation Genius, online software $1,795.00; Jenni Greenway, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Hanson School, volleyball tournament fee $175.00; Heggerty, phonemic awareness online $178.00; Brandy Hetland, reimburse fingerprints $43.25;

[IMPREST: Tamela Brown, multi-tiered system of supports presenter/mileage $312.66; Kim Phillips, multi-tiered system of supports training $200.00; South Dakota Music Education Association, summer registration – J. Easton $65.00; Siteone Landscape Supply, grass seed $409.40];

Innovative Office Solutions, band supply $120.50; IXL Membership Services, site license $3,000.00; Lonny Kaiser, reimburse janitor supply $179.48; M&R Signs, teacher of year banner $107.26; Menards, janitor supply $190.57, janitor equipment $249.99; Mid-Dakota Technologies, August technical support $175.00; Moody’s Auto Body Design, bus grille $549.00; Krista Moore, ESSER III lng loss supply $57.63; Premier Equipment, lawn mower supply $125.27; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Quill, business office supply $66.28; Renaissance Learning, AR/star online $4,263.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, lunch supervisors meals $62.85; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $341.86, back to school ad $216.00, hiring ad $72.00; Santel Communications, telephone/fax $222.42; School Administrators of South Dakota, AI training registration $150.00; School Specialty, ag supply $374.00, library supply $42.69, elementary supply $1,912.14, middle school supply $881.51, guidance supply $443.02; South Dakota Association of School Business Officials, conference $100.00; South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, membership McCain $155.00; SDCTM/SDSTA JPDC, STEM conference registration Wilson $125.00, dues $20.00; South Dakota High School Coaches Association, membership – McCain $60.00; SFM Mutual Insurance, additional worker’s compensation $3,273.00; TC Enterprises, electric panel football lights/sprinkler $1,082.10; Teacher Innovations, online planbook $252.00; University of Oregon, SWIS annual license $400.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; ABDO – Spotlight-Magic Wagon, library books $503.90; Doug’s Custom Paint and Body, Hustler 72” mower $15,028.16;

[IMPREST: Glanzer Backyard Design, football soil optimizer $2,092.86];

Mackin Educational Resources, library books $1,239.40; Mid-States Audio, 50 percent football audio $8,360.86; School Specialty, elementary chairs $259.42.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Capital One, SPED supply $108.18; CorTrust, SPED supply $149.97; Kayla Haigh, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Mileage reimbursement $91.70; Paula Sanderson, SPED supply $21.02; School Specialty, SPED supply $335.97.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Cole Paper, supply $66.37; CorTrust, supply $230.33; Darrington Water Conditioning, August SS tank $34.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $375.38; Performance Foodservice, food $5,882.63, ala carte $1,098.99, supply $381.40, COVID Fruit and Vegetable $94.60; Staples, supply $868.85; Water Walkers Inc, menu planning $2,788.25; Woony Foods, food $29.88.

ENTERPRISE Fund – School Specialty, supplies $530.69.

Official Count of District enrollment is September 30. The current breakdown is as follows:

Official Count of District enrollment is September 30. The current breakdown is as follows: 2024-2025 Pre-K – 16 (SEVEN not in the official state count); Elementary (Kindergarten through fifth) – 97; Middle School – 35; High School – 33; Colony – 44. Total State Count- 209 Total Students- 216. 2023-2024 Pre-K – 22 (18 not in official enrollment numbers); Elementary (Kindergarten through fifth – 92; Middle School – 31; High School – 36; Colony – 39. Total State Count – 198; Total Students – 216.

Superintendent Flatten reported on the following:

• Parent/Teacher Conferences scheduled for Sept. 26th from 1-7 p.m. followed by no school on Sept. 27th.

• Megan Wilson and Corey Flatten will be attending the Teacher of the Year Banquet in Fort Pierre on Sept. 26th, beginning at 6 p.m.

• CTE Collaboration meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18th.

• Dial annual meeting will be held in Platte on Sept. 11th

• All-Staff will be attending a professional development on Oct. 11th at the Mitchell Performing Arts. They are still waiting to hear who is presenting.

• Volleyball and Football teams are off to a very good start.

Middle School/Elementary Principal Vermeulen’s report was read by Mr. Flatten:

• Elementary and Title staff have been busy screening students in the content areas of math and reading. Reading intervention time will begin in one to two weeks focusing on assisting students in areas of weakness.

• The PBIS team provided training and reminders of expectations to students during the first two days of school.

• A Blood Drive will take place Sept. 10th.

• Sanborn Central will participate in a Family Friendly Walk-Through on September 19, where staff and parents will examine the school’s physical environment, school-wide practices, learning connections, and written materials and technology. This is a tool to provide schools with the opportunity to meet as a team to identify ways the school can create a more welcoming environment for and connect with families. Parents and staff will also complete surveys. The process will assist Sanborn Central in creating future goals.

Discussion Items:

• The football field received a final seeding in bare areas to better the playing surface.

• The foundation for the garage/storage shed is being prepped.

• Tax Levy Requests were discussed.

Old Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the proposed senior privileges as presented by the representatives of the Class of 2025.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve tax levies as discussed. Tax levy request to the county auditors for taxes payable in 2025 as follows AG 1.197, OO 2.679, Other 5.544, General Fund Opt Out $600,000.00, Capital Outlay $250,000.00, Special Education $150,000.00.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the adoption and renewal of the District’s Participation in ASBSD’s Insurance Protective Trust.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the hiring of David Steele as the Assistant AD for the 2024-2025 school year at a rate of $1,500.00. Discussion was held.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the purchase of a new riding lawn mower from Doug’s Custom for $15,028.16.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the contract of Kayla Haigh as a paraprofessional at the rate of $17.00 an hour.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve lane change for Kayla Olson-VanWinkle from BA to BA+15 with a salary of $48,253.00. A stipend of $1,000.00 will also be received for the lane change.

Executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items was not needed.

The next regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:28 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

Published once on September 26, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $119.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.