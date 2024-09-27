Woonsocket City Council proceedings

September 9, 2024

By:
Published September 27, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2024, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen and Elliot Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the August Minutes. Motion carried. 

The Financial Statement was tabled.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following bills.

DAKOTA PUMP $255.10 WATER

WASTE MANAGEMENT $7,126.87 GARBAGE

VESTIS $266.58 SHOP

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS $546.31 PHONE/INTERNET

PUBLIC HEALTH LAB $43.00 WATER

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS $499.94 BUILDING

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY $8,218.01 UTILITIES

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTING, $1,003.80 SEWER

MAKE IT MINE DESIGN, $845.35 PARKS

MILBANK WINWATER, $4,189.02 WATER

HAWKINS WATER TREATMENT $40.00 WATER

EXPRESS STOP $465.10 SHOP

EXPRESS 2 $601.10 SHOP

DICK’S WELDING $1,040.00 WATER

DAKOTA FEED & GRAIN $258.00 PARKS

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL $454.25 PUBLISHING

C&B OPERATIONS $476.36 SHOP

FEISTNER GRAVEL $2,002.00 GRAVEL 

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA $5,206.92 PAYROLL TAX

SOUTH DAKOTA RETIREMENT $1,672.32 RETIREMENT

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $331.07 SALES TAX

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the PETITION TO VACATE ALLEY submitted by Kent and Gay Swenson. All adjoining alleys lying in the middle of Block Eight (8), Block Nine (9), and Block Ten (10) all in Dunn’s Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota. 

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following liquor license:

RUMORZ LLC, LOTS 7,8,9 BLOCK 29 ORIGINAL PLAT OF THE CITY OF WOOSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, RETAIL (ON-SALE) LIQUOR.

OLD BUSINESS

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Goergen, to approve the amendments to the Flood Plain Ordinance as submitted by the Flood Plain Administration.

The Council discussed the audit.

The Council discussed the 2025 budget.   

NEW BUSINESS

Mayor Reider opened the following propane quotes for 6,000 gallons of propane:

Agtegra – $1.349;

Brooks Oil – $1.15;

Alpena Co-op – $1.249.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to accept the quote from Brooks Oil. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the Glacial Lakes Membership in the amount of $879.00. Motion carried.

The Council discussed cleanup properties. The council gave the go ahead to start the removal process of vehicles that have been sent notice to abate letters.

With no further business to discuss, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Published once on September 26, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $37.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 1, 2024 September 2, 2024 September 3, 2024 September 4, 2024 September 5, 2024 September 6, 2024 September 7, 2024
    September 8, 2024 September 9, 2024 September 10, 2024 September 11, 2024 September 12, 2024 September 13, 2024 September 14, 2024
    September 15, 2024 September 16, 2024 September 17, 2024 September 18, 2024 September 19, 2024 September 20, 2024 September 21, 2024
    September 22, 2024 September 23, 2024 September 24, 2024 September 25, 2024 September 26, 2024 September 27, 2024 September 28, 2024
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 