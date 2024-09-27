By: admin

Published September 27, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2024, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen and Elliot Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the August Minutes. Motion carried.

The Financial Statement was tabled.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following bills.

DAKOTA PUMP $255.10 WATER

WASTE MANAGEMENT $7,126.87 GARBAGE

VESTIS $266.58 SHOP

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS $546.31 PHONE/INTERNET

PUBLIC HEALTH LAB $43.00 WATER

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS $499.94 BUILDING

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY $8,218.01 UTILITIES

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTING, $1,003.80 SEWER

MAKE IT MINE DESIGN, $845.35 PARKS

MILBANK WINWATER, $4,189.02 WATER

HAWKINS WATER TREATMENT $40.00 WATER

EXPRESS STOP $465.10 SHOP

EXPRESS 2 $601.10 SHOP

DICK’S WELDING $1,040.00 WATER

DAKOTA FEED & GRAIN $258.00 PARKS

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL $454.25 PUBLISHING

C&B OPERATIONS $476.36 SHOP

FEISTNER GRAVEL $2,002.00 GRAVEL

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA $5,206.92 PAYROLL TAX

SOUTH DAKOTA RETIREMENT $1,672.32 RETIREMENT

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $331.07 SALES TAX

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the PETITION TO VACATE ALLEY submitted by Kent and Gay Swenson. All adjoining alleys lying in the middle of Block Eight (8), Block Nine (9), and Block Ten (10) all in Dunn’s Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following liquor license:

RUMORZ LLC, LOTS 7,8,9 BLOCK 29 ORIGINAL PLAT OF THE CITY OF WOOSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, RETAIL (ON-SALE) LIQUOR.

OLD BUSINESS

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Goergen, to approve the amendments to the Flood Plain Ordinance as submitted by the Flood Plain Administration.

The Council discussed the audit.

The Council discussed the 2025 budget.

NEW BUSINESS

Mayor Reider opened the following propane quotes for 6,000 gallons of propane:

Agtegra – $1.349;

Brooks Oil – $1.15;

Alpena Co-op – $1.249.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to accept the quote from Brooks Oil. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the Glacial Lakes Membership in the amount of $879.00. Motion carried.

The Council discussed cleanup properties. The council gave the go ahead to start the removal process of vehicles that have been sent notice to abate letters.

With no further business to discuss, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Published once on September 26, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $37.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.