Junior varsity continues to win

By:
Published October 18, 2024, in Sports

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the SCW junior varsity girls had no trouble gaining a win over the Sunshine Bible Crusaders in two sets with scores of 25-17 and 25-7. 

On Thursday, Oct. 10, the junior varsity added another win in two sets to their record when they traveled to Armour and overpowered the Tripp-Delmont/Armour (TDA) Nighthawks with set scores of 25-21 and 25-14.

The Lady Blackhawks hosted Iroquois/Lake Preston in Forestburg on Tuesday, and they play Kimball/White Lake tonight (Thursday) in Kimball. Their next game will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Woonsocket for Dig Pink Night against Hitchcock-Tulare. All games are livestreamed online for any fans out there who would like to watch remotely.

…See individual stats in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

