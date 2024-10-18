By: admin

Published October 18, 2024, in Sports

On Friday, Oct. 11, the WWSSC Blackhawks hosted Chamberlain in Wessington Springs and added another win to their record with an easy 32-0 victory.

Head Coach Michael Schmitz reflected on the Chamberlain game stating, “Overall, I was very happy with how we played Friday night. We made some changes in our offense to put the kids in the best position possible. The team did a great job executing the plan and grinding out yards when we needed them to. We were able to throw the ball downfield and get some explosive plays. Defensively, we were able to maneuver for some turnovers and control the line of scrimmage. We have a big challenge ahead of us this week, but we will enjoy last week’s win.”

The Blackhawks are currently seeded fourth in the state in class 11B. This Friday night, they take on the fifth-seeded MVP Titans in Mt. Vernon for their last regular-season game, starting at 7 p.m. The first round of playoffs will be played on Thursday, Oct. 24. When the Blackhawks’ opponent and location for that game are announced, they will be posted on the Journal’s Facebook page.

