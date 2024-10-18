WWSSC Blackhawks clobber the Cubs

By:
Published October 18, 2024, in Sports

On Friday, Oct. 11, the WWSSC Blackhawks hosted Chamberlain in Wessington Springs and added another win to their record with an easy 32-0 victory.

Head Coach Michael Schmitz reflected on the Chamberlain game stating, “Overall, I was very happy with how we played Friday night. We made some changes in our offense to put the kids in the best position possible. The team did a great job executing the plan and grinding out yards when we needed them to. We were able to throw the ball downfield and get some explosive plays. Defensively, we were able to maneuver for some turnovers and control the line of scrimmage. We have a big challenge ahead of us this week, but we will enjoy last week’s win.”

The Blackhawks are currently seeded fourth in the state in class 11B. This Friday night, they take on the fifth-seeded MVP Titans in Mt. Vernon for their last regular-season game, starting at 7 p.m. The first round of playoffs will be played on Thursday, Oct. 24. When the Blackhawks’ opponent and location for that game are announced, they will be posted on the Journal’s Facebook page.

…Read individual stats and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024
    October 6, 2024 October 7, 2024 October 8, 2024 October 9, 2024 October 10, 2024 October 11, 2024 October 12, 2024
    October 13, 2024 October 14, 2024 October 15, 2024 October 16, 2024 October 17, 2024 October 18, 2024 October 19, 2024
    October 20, 2024 October 21, 2024 October 22, 2024 October 23, 2024 October 24, 2024 October 25, 2024 October 26, 2024
    October 27, 2024 October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 November 1, 2024 November 2, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 